Crews on the water and on shore on Sunday worked feverishly to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
Booms were deployed on the ocean surface to try to contain the oil, while divers sought to determine where and why the leak occurred. On land, there was a race to find animals harmed by the oil and keep the spill from harming any more sensitive marshland.
An estimated 572,807 liters of heavy crude leaked into the waters off Orange County starting late on Friday or early Saturday, when boaters began reporting a sheen in the water, officials said.
Photo: AFP
The pipeline and operations at three off-shore platforms owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy were shut down on Saturday night, CEO Martyn Willsher said.
The 28.16km pipeline that is 24m to 30m below the surface was suctioned out so that no more oil would spill as the location of the leak was being investigated, he said.
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said that the beaches of the community nicknamed “Surf City” could remain closed for weeks or even months.
The oil created a kilometers-wide sheen in the ocean and washed ashore in sticky, black globules.
“In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades,” Carr said. “We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats.”
Some birds and fish were caught in the muck and died, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said.
However, by early afternoon on Saturday, the US Coast Guard said that there so far was just one ruddy duck that was covered in oil and receiving veterinary care.
“Other reports of oiled wildlife are being investigated,” it said in a statement.
Crews led by the coast guard-deployed skimmers laid about 1,128m of floating barriers, known as booms, to try to stop more oil from seeping into areas including Talbert Marsh, a 10-hectare wetland, officials said.
A petroleum stench permeated the air throughout the area.
“You get the taste in your mouth just from the vapors in the air,” Foley said.
The oil will likely continue to wash up on the shore for several days, and affect Newport Beach and other nearby communities, officials said.
The closure included all of Huntington Beach, from the city’s north edge about 9.6km south to the Santa Ana River jetty.
The shutdown came amid summer-like weather that would have brought big crowds to the wide strand for volleyball, swimming and surfing. Yellow caution tape was strung between lifeguard towers to keep people away.
Huntington Beach resident David Rapchun said that he is worried about the effects of the spill on the beaches where he grew up, as well as the local economy.
He questioned whether drilling for oil was a wise idea along some of Southern California’s most scenic beaches.
“For the amount of oil these things produce, I don’t think it’s worth the risk,” Rapchun said.
“We need oil, but there’s always a question: Do we need it there?” he said.
The area affected by the spill is home to threatened and endangered species, including a plump shorebird called the snowy plover, the California least tern and humpback whales.
“The coastal areas off of Southern California are just really rich for wildlife, a key biodiversity hotspot,” said Miyoko Sakashita, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s oceans program.
An oil spill’s effects are wide-ranging, environmentalists said.
Birds that get oil on their feathers cannot fly, cannot clean themselves and cannot monitor their own temperatures, Sakashita said.
Whales, dolphins and other sea creatures can have trouble breathing, or die after swimming through oil or breathing in toxic fumes, she said.
