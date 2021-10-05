The whistle-blower who shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging that the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children’s mental health revealed her identity on Sunday in a televised interview, and accused the company of choosing “profit over safety.”
Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for companies, including Google and Pinterest — but said in an interview with CBS news show 60 Minutes that Facebook was “substantially worse” than anything she had seen before.
She called for the firm to be regulated.
Photo: AP
“Facebook over and over again has shown it chooses profit over safety. It is subsidizing, it is paying for its profits with our safety,” Haugen said. “The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world.”
The world’s largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm brought about by Haugen, who as an unnamed whistle-blower shared documents with US lawmakers and the Wall Street Journal that detailed how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls, especially regarding body image.
US Senator Richard Blumenthal responded to the interview ahead of an appearance by Haugen before a US Congress hearing next week, saying in a statement: “Facebook’s actions make clear that we cannot trust it to police itself. We must consider stronger oversight.”
In the 60 Minutes interview, Haugen explained how the company’s News Feed algorithm is optimized for content that gets a reaction.
The company’s own research shows that it is “easier to inspire people to anger than it is to other emotions,” Haugen said. “Facebook has realized that if they change the algorithm to be safer, people will spend less time on the site, they’ll click on less ads, they’ll make less money.”
During the US presidential election last year, the company realized the danger that such content presented and turned on safety systems to reduce it, she said.
However, “as soon as the election was over, they turn them back off, or they change the settings back to what they were before, to prioritize growth over safety, and that really feels like a betrayal of democracy to me,” she said.
Facebook Global Affairs and Communications vice president Nick Clegg pushed back at the assertion that the platforms are “toxic” for teens, days after a tense congressional hearing.
The New York Times reported on Saturday that Clegg sought to pre-empt Haugen’s interview by penning a 1,500-word memo to staff, alerting them of the “misleading” accusations.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in
“This is Afghanistan,” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided that a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group — ranging in age from 18 to 52 — is relaxing at a small amusement park next to the