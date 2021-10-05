Indian town on edge after nine die in farm protest

FINGER-POINTING: Four farmers died when a vehicle owned by an Indian minister ran over protesting farmers, who allegedly attacked and killed those in the vehicle

AP, LUCKNOW, India





Indian authorities yesterday suspended Internet services and barred political leaders from entering a northern town to calm tensions after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of a year-long demonstration against contentious agriculture laws.

Four farmers died on Sunday when a vehicle owned by Indian Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ran over protesting farmers in the Uttar Pradesh town of Lakhimpur Kheri, officials and farm leaders said.

Mishra said his driver and three members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who were in the car were all killed by the protesters in the violence that broke out after the incident.

Police forces detain a man during a protest by activists of the youth wing of the main opposition Congress party in New Delhi yesterday after people were killed when violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“They were beaten to death by the farmers,” Mishra said in a statement.

Farm leaders alleged that Mishra’s son was in the car when it ran over the protesters, but Mishra denied it.

Police yesterday said they had so far arrested six people and filed a criminal complaint against 14 more, including the minister’s son, in connection with the death of the four farmers.

The BJP also lodged a criminal complaint against the protesting farmers over the death of its members and the car driver, said Arvind Chaurasia, a senior official in charge of the district.

Police also said they recovered the body of a local journalist from the spot where violence ensued on Sunday, but did not provide further details on how he was killed.

The violence marked an escalation in ongoing protests against agriculture laws that farmers say would shatter their livelihoods. The protests have lasted since the government passed the laws in September last year and have been one of the biggest challenges to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, thousands of farmers gathered at the edges of the capital, New Delhi, to mark one year of demonstrations.

The government says the changes in the laws were needed to modernize agriculture and boost production through private investment.

However, the farmers say the laws would devastate their earnings by ending guaranteed pricing and would force them to sell their crops to corporations at cheaper prices.

Police officer Arun Kumar Singh said that all schools have been shut in the district and people have been advised to stay indoors following the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, 200km southeast of Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow.

Authorities also barred leaders from various opposition parties from entering the district to meet the farmers amid concerns it could cause further disorder.

Senior police official Prashant Kumar said the administration would provide monetary compensation to the families of the deceased farmers and also set up a judicial inquiry to probe the violence. However, farm leaders demand action against the minister and his son, saying Mishra should be removed from office.