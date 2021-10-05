Singapore’s parliament yesterday began discussing a proposed law to counter foreign interference that has sparked concern from opposition parties, rights groups and experts about its broad scope and limits on judicial review.
The small and open city-state, which says it is vulnerable to foreign meddling, targeted fake news with a far-reaching law in 2019, and joins nations such as Australia and Russia that have passed laws in the past few years to deter foreign interference.
It allows authorities to compel Internet, social media service providers and Web site operators to provide user information, block content and remove applications, and is likely to be passed, as the ruling party has a majority in parliament.
However, some critics say its broad language risks capturing even legitimate activities, while Reporters Without Borders said it could ensnare independent media outlets.
“The pre-emptive powers ... and broad scoping of provisions could potentially provide the government with significant wherewithal to curb legitimate civil society activity,” said Eugene Tan, a professor of law at Singapore Management University.
“FICA has the makings of being the most intrusive law on the statute books,” he said of the bill, to be formally known as the Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act.
The Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs said the bill does not cover discussion or advocacy by Singaporean citizens, or the vast array of their collaborations with foreigners.
Yet orders can be issued if a citizen acts for a foreign principal in a manner contrary to the public interest, it said, adding that the law set out clear thresholds.
The bill allows the home affairs minister to order investigations in the public interest to “expose hostile information campaigns,” based on suspicion of foreign interference.
Instead of open court, an independent panel, chaired by a judge, would hear appeals against the minister’s decisions, a move the government says is necessary, as matters might involve sensitive intelligence with national security implications.
As use of social media and communications technology increases, experts and opposition parties have agreed on the need to counter a growing threat of foreign interference in domestic affairs.
Critics have said that Russia’s “sovereign Internet” 2019 law allows authorities the discretion to limit access to resources and information, while Australian laws target lobbyists for foreign countries.
In parliament yesterday, Singaporean Minister of Home Affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam pointed to examples of spurts in online activity from 2016 to 2019 that aimed to influence sentiment or create artificial impressions of Singapore’s positions, but he did not name any nations.
In 2016, Singapore went through a choppy period in ties with China over Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea, while 2018 saw it embroiled in a dispute over airspace and maritime boundaries with neighboring Malaysia.
Singapore’s bill is unique in targeting foreign interference through the Internet, as well as individuals, but not as extensive as US or Australian laws on transparency and regulation of individuals, said Chong Ja Ian, a political analyst at the National University of Singapore.
Besides aiming to remove content that threatens immediate and significant harm, it imposes obligations on those considered “politically significant persons,” who are directly involved in Singapore’s political processes, such as lawmakers.
However, others could be included in the category if their activities are directed toward a political end.
The main opposition Workers’ Party has called for changes to the draft law, such as narrowing the scope of executive powers to reduce the chance of an abuse of power.
