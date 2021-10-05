North and South Korea yesterday restored their cross-border hotline, a step that Seoul said could help improve relations after Pyongyang sparked global concern with a string of missile tests in the past few weeks.
The two sides resumed communications with officials exchanging their first telephone call since August, days after the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting over the North Korean missile tests.
The two Koreas had signaled a surprise thaw in relations in late July by announcing the resumption of cross-border communications — severed more than a year earlier — but the detente was short-lived, as Pyongyang stopped answering calls just two weeks later.
Photo: AFP / South Korean Defense Ministry
The South Korean Ministry of Unification confirmed the call yesterday morning between officials from the two nations.
“It’s been a while and I’m very happy that the communication line has been restored,” a South Korean official told his northern counterpart in video footage provided to reporters by the ministry.
The South Korean Ministry of National Defense also confirmed that cross-border military communications have resumed.
Photo: AP
“With the restoration of the South-North communication line, the government evaluates that a foundation for recovering inter-Korean relations has been provided,” the unification ministry said in a statement.
“The government hopes ... to swiftly resume dialogue and begin practical discussions for recovering inter-Korean relations,” it said.
Earlier yesterday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had “expressed the intention of restoring the cut-off north-south communication lines,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency said.
It reported that the move was an attempt to establish “lasting peace” on the Korean Peninsula.
However, an analyst played down the restoration as a “symbolic” gesture, noting the North’s recent missile launches.
“Even if this leads to talks, we may enter a new phase where North Korea engages in dialogue but continues to carry out provocations simultaneously,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University.
North Korea had unilaterally cut off all official military and political communication links in June last year because of activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
The two sides said on July 27 this year that all lines were restored, but cross-border communications lasted for just two weeks, with the North dropping them in protest at joint US-South Korea military drills.
Pyongyang has since held a series of tension-raising missile tests.
Last month, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week it tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which the South’s military said appeared to be in the early stages of development.
On Friday, it said it had successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile.
Pyongyang on Sunday slammed the UN Security Council for holding an emergency meeting over the missile tests, accusing member states of toying with a “time-bomb.”
