NEW ZEALAND
Waikato to be locked down
An outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to put additional regions into a snap lockdown. Yesterday, there were 32 new COVID-19 cases in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since August, and two cases in Waikato District. Ardern said parts of the district would go into a five-day lockdown and the government would today decide whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents would remain sealed off. Ardern enforced what was meant to be a “short and sharp” lockdown in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases. “We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland, and managing them there,” Ardern said.
FRANCE
Report unmasks pedophilia
Thousands of pedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal said days ahead of the release of its report. The commission’s research had uncovered 2,900 to 3,200 pedophile priests or other members of the church, Council of State vice president Jean-Marc Sauve said, adding that it was “a minimum estimate.” The report, commissioned by the church, is due to be released tomorrow after more than two years of research based on church, court and police archives, as well as interviews with witnesses. The report would also look into “the mechanisms, notably institutional and cultural ones” within the church that allowed pedophiles to remain, he said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Visa waivers extended
The government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages yesterday showed few signs of abating, particularly in London and the southeast of England. The government on Friday said that temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February next year instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program had drawn criticism for not being attractive enough to attract drivers. The government said that 300 fuel truck drivers would be able to come from overseas “immediately” and stay through March, while 4,700 other visas would be granted to food truck drivers from late this month.
HONDURAS
Resort island blaze in check
Authorities on Saturday brought a major fire on a tiny resort island under control, after the blaze consumed dozens of homes and forced 400 people to evacuate. “The fire is 100 percent controlled,” Permanent Intervention Commission head Max Gonzales told a news conference. A huge cloud of black smoke rose in the early morning from the island of Guanaja, off the north coast of mainland Honduras. Its 6,000 inhabitants live mainly from tourism. Military helicopters dropped bags of water on what Guanaja Deputy Mayor Mireya Guillen described as “uncontrollable” flames. Aided by police, people raced to save beds, furniture and other belongings as the blaze approached, video on social media showed. Other videos showed the extent of the devastation. “Ninety houses [had been] destroyed, 120 damaged ... 2,500 people directly affected, three injured and three others to be confirmed,” Gonzales said. The blaze also forced the evacuation of about 400 people, firefighters and other authorities said. Emergency shelters were set up in a church and a school. The fire started for unknown reasons early on Saturday.
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday. The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it. After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans. “Despite the fact that they really are in
“This is Afghanistan,” a Taliban fighter shouts on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park in western Kabul, as his armed comrades cackle and whoop onboard the rickety attraction. With AK-47 and M4 assault rifles strapped to their chests, the soldiers cling to colorful steel benches as they are flung back and forth, their scarves and headdresses flapping in the wind. It was decided that a rocket launcher one of them was earlier cradling was better left on solid ground. The group — ranging in age from 18 to 52 — is relaxing at a small amusement park next to the