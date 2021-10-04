World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Waikato to be locked down

An outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has spread beyond the largest city of Auckland, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to put additional regions into a snap lockdown. Yesterday, there were 32 new COVID-19 cases in Auckland, which has been in lockdown since August, and two cases in Waikato District. Ardern said parts of the district would go into a five-day lockdown and the government would today decide whether Auckland’s 1.7 million residents would remain sealed off. Ardern enforced what was meant to be a “short and sharp” lockdown in response to the Auckland outbreak, which now stands at 1,328 cases. “We are doing everything that we can to keep cases confined to Auckland, and managing them there,” Ardern said.

FRANCE

Report unmasks pedophilia

Thousands of pedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal said days ahead of the release of its report. The commission’s research had uncovered 2,900 to 3,200 pedophile priests or other members of the church, Council of State vice president Jean-Marc Sauve said, adding that it was “a minimum estimate.” The report, commissioned by the church, is due to be released tomorrow after more than two years of research based on church, court and police archives, as well as interviews with witnesses. The report would also look into “the mechanisms, notably institutional and cultural ones” within the church that allowed pedophiles to remain, he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Visa waivers extended

The government has extended an emergency visa program for truck drivers as fuel shortages yesterday showed few signs of abating, particularly in London and the southeast of England. The government on Friday said that temporary visas for nearly 5,000 foreign truck drivers it hopes to recruit would run until the end of February next year instead of expire on Christmas Eve as originally planned. The short duration of the program had drawn criticism for not being attractive enough to attract drivers. The government said that 300 fuel truck drivers would be able to come from overseas “immediately” and stay through March, while 4,700 other visas would be granted to food truck drivers from late this month.

HONDURAS

Resort island blaze in check

Authorities on Saturday brought a major fire on a tiny resort island under control, after the blaze consumed dozens of homes and forced 400 people to evacuate. “The fire is 100 percent controlled,” Permanent Intervention Commission head Max Gonzales told a news conference. A huge cloud of black smoke rose in the early morning from the island of Guanaja, off the north coast of mainland Honduras. Its 6,000 inhabitants live mainly from tourism. Military helicopters dropped bags of water on what Guanaja Deputy Mayor Mireya Guillen described as “uncontrollable” flames. Aided by police, people raced to save beds, furniture and other belongings as the blaze approached, video on social media showed. Other videos showed the extent of the devastation. “Ninety houses [had been] destroyed, 120 damaged ... 2,500 people directly affected, three injured and three others to be confirmed,” Gonzales said. The blaze also forced the evacuation of about 400 people, firefighters and other authorities said. Emergency shelters were set up in a church and a school. The fire started for unknown reasons early on Saturday.