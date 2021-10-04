A Canadian who fought for the Islamic State (IS) group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the US and charged, the US Department of Justice said on Saturday.
Mohammed Khalifa, who was born in Saudi Arabia, was captured during a firefight in January 2019 by Kurdish-dominated Syrian forces allied with the US.
The 38-year-old was handed over “recently” to US authorities and charged in Virginia with conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State resulting in death, the department said in statement.
Khalifa left Canada in 2013 to join the Islamic State in Syria, and by the next year had become a key member of its propaganda team because he is fluent in English and Arabic, it said.
He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.
The cell was behind videos showing the beheadings of foreigners, including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, who died in 2014.
He faces a possible life sentence in the US. Canada also hopes to charge him, Canadian media reported.
The Canadian government said it was in contact with US authorities and that its federal police are aware “that he will be facing charges” in the US.
In an exchange of e-mails cited in the charge sheet, Khalifa defended the Islamic State killings he was associated with.
“Mohammed Khalifa not only fought for ISIS on the battlefield in Syria, but he was also the voice behind the violence,” Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh said, using another acronym for the Islamic State group.
The indictment said Khalifa’s “primary focus” was “enticing ISIS supporters to travel to ISIS-controlled areas to join ISIS or to conduct attacks in the West, including in the United States.”
In a 2019 interview with Canada’s CBC from his prison in Syria, Khalifa showed no regret for his actions. He said he wanted to return to Canada with his wife and their three children, but on the condition that he would not be tried there.
“Through his alleged leading role in translating, narrating and advancing ISIS’s online propaganda, Khalifa promoted the terrorist group, furthered its worldwide recruitment efforts, and expanded the reach of videos that glorified the horrific murders and indiscriminate cruelty of ISIS,” Parekh said.
This is the first known indictment of a foreign Islamic State fighter in the US since US President Joe Biden took power in January.
Two members of the notorious Islamic State kidnapping cell dubbed the “Beatles,” Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, are in the hands of US authorities after being transferred to the US from Iraq nearly a year ago.
The pair are accused of involvement in the murders of Foley and Sotloff, as well as those of relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
Kotey, a former British national who was stripped of his citizenship, pleaded guilty early last month to charges of conspiring to murder the four US hostages.
