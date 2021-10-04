Georgian opposition parties yesterday cried foul over municipal elections held after former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested on his return from exile, deepening a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation.
With 85 percent of precincts counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party garnered nearly 48 percent of the votes in Saturday’s elections, against 52 percent for all of the opposition parties, official results showed.
Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, the ruling party pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the vote.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Georgian Dream said in a statement that the closely watched elections “were held at the highest democratic standards.”
However, opposition parties yesterday said widespread irregularities undermined the credibility of the elections, held in a tense atmosphere after the arrest of Saakashvili, the country’s foremost opposition leader.
“The election results were falsified. We have witnessed intimidation and bribing of voters prior to the elections, multiple voting on the election day,” said Giori Baramidze, a leader of Saakashvili’s United National Movement — the country’s main opposition force.
“The elections’ credibility has already been undermined by the fact that the leader of the opposition was first forced into exile and then arrested,” he said referring to Saakashvili. “We will use all the legal means to reverse the falsification.”
“The elections were marred by large-scale intimidation and bribing of voters, seriously affecting the electoral results,” said Badri Japaridze, a leader of opposition Lelo for Georgia party.
Saakashvili, 53, secretly returned to Georgia on Friday from Ukraine — where he heads a government agency steering reforms — ahead of the elections and was quickly detained on an abuse of office conviction.
The flamboyant pro-Western reformer and president from 2004 to 2013, denied any wrongdoing, denounced a six-year jail sentence as politically motivated and went on hunger strike.
His jailing has aggravated the political crisis that engulfed Georgia in October last year when opposition parties denounced parliamentary elections as rigged, refused to take up their seats in the newly elected legislature and staged mass protests to demand snap polls.
“Georgia needs a peaceful transition towards a genuine democracy where political opponents are not locked up on falsified charges or forced into exile,” Saakashvili said in comments provided through a representative, who visited him in prison on Saturday.
“I am not seeking any political office, I am just determined to fight to the end against the oligarchic rule which kills Georgian democracy,” he said.
He was referring to former Georgian prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, a powerful oligarch and ruling party founder who is widely believed to be calling the shots in Georgia, despite holding no political office.
