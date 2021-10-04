Thousands rally for US abortion rights

PRO CHOICE: The protests took place in more than 600 cities two days before the Supreme Court is to reconvene and decide the future of abortion rights in the US

AFP, WASHINGTON





Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting “Hands off my body,” tens of thousands of women on Saturday took to the streets across the US in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions.

In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which is to have the final say on the contentious issue.

The protesters held signs that read “Mind your uterus” and “Make abortion legal,” with several women — and men — dressed as late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US’ iconic women’s rights crusader, who died last year.

Protesters take part in the Women’s March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The perennial fight over the procedure in the US has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect on Sept. 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and the US Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.

Two days before the Supreme Court is due to reconvene, the rallies took place in more than 600 cities, organizers said, adding that hundreds of thousands of people gathered across all 50 states.

“Women are humans, we are full humans and we need to be treated like full humans,” said Laura Bushwitz, a 66-year-old retired Florida teacher protesting in Washington, wearing a dress with portraits of women activists and politicians.

“We should be able to have our own choice on what we want to do with our bodies. Period,” she said.

Michaellyn Martinez, a woman in her 70s, said she became pregnant at the age of 19, several years before the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case, when the Supreme Court guaranteed the right to an abortion up until a fetus is viable outside the womb.

Martinez ended up having a daughter and getting married only to divorce two years later.

“It changed my whole life — not having access to birth control and abortion,” she said. “I don’t want us to go back to the time when I was a young woman.”

At the Supreme Court, the marchers were met by counter-protesters. A chain of riot police kept the two groups apart.

In New York, activists gathered in Manhattan’s Foley Square holding signs that read “We are not ovary-acting” and “I have a vagenda.”

Juliette O’Shea, 17, organized about 30 teens from her Manhattan high school to attend the rally to “show solidarity” with Texas.

“We’re trying to show that we are a strong and unified group of people who will not be silent when crazy abortion bans like the one in Texas are put into place,” O’Shea said.

The Supreme Court has already refused to block the Texas law and has agreed to review a restrictive Mississippi law that could provide an opportunity to overturn Roe v Wade.

So far this year, 19 US states have adopted 63 laws restricting access to abortions.

In Texas, where conservative Governor Greg Abbott signed his state’s abortion bill into law in May, hundreds gathered outside the capitol building in Austin holding signs with messages such as “My body, my choice” and “Abort Abbott.”

Similar scenes played out coast to coast in major cities such as Chicago and San Francisco, as well as smaller locales such as Great Falls, Montana, and Lubbock, Texas.

The organizers of the Rally for Abortion Justice have called on Congress to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law, to protect it from any possible reversal by the Supreme Court.

A bill to that effect was adopted a week ago in the US House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Democrats, but has no chance of passing the US Senate where Republicans have enough votes to block it.