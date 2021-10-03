World News Quick Take

CHINA

Ex-justice minister probed

China’s top anti-corruption watchdog yesterday said it is investigating a former Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua (傅政華) for suspected serious breaches of discipline and national laws. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement without giving details about the investigation. Fu could not be reached for comment. He was deputy minister of public security before taking the helm at the Ministry of Justice in 2018. He had led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission secretary Zhou Yongkang (周永康), who was found guilty of corruption.

JAPAN

Defense minister to stay on

Former minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida, who is set to become prime minister, would keep Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi and Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda in his Cabinet, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Kishi, 62, and Hagiuda, 58, are members of the Hosoda faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is closely related to former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Kishida clinched victory in the party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is expected to be officially voted in as prime minister tomorrow and announce a Cabinet reshuffle the same day. Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi is reportedly to retain his post.

UNITED STATES

Blinken, Paris to talk AUKUS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken would promise better communication with France on a trip to Paris, where officials are still smarting over the cancelation of a submarine contract, the Department of State said yesterday. Blinken is to travel to Paris from tomorrow through Wednesday for a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and also to meet French officials. Paris was infuriated when Australia last month canceled a deal for French submarines, saying that it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China. “We agree that the September 15 announcement would have benefited from better and more open consultation among allies,” Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said. “Our meetings in Paris are part of our commitment toward a process of in-depth consultations.” Australia announced the submarine decision upon the establishment of AUKUS, a new alliance with the UK and US. Amid accusations by Paris pundits that France was collateral damage in President Joe Biden’s focus on China, US officials said Blinken would speak to France, which has Pacific territories, about the US’ Asia-Pacific strategy.

UNITED STATES

Trump seeks Twitter return

Former president Donald Trump asked a federal judge to force Twitter to temporarily reinstate his account while he sues to permanently return to the social media network. Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed late on Friday in Miami. Trump, who last year lost his bid for a second term in office, says that Twitter canceled his account under pressure from his political rivals in the US Congress. Twitter declined to comment on the filing. The company on Jan. 8 kicked him off its platform, where he had 88 million followers. The move came two days after a mob of his supporters carried out a deadly attack on the US Capitol to prevent President Joe Biden’s victory from being confirmed.