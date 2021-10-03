CHINA
Ex-justice minister probed
China’s top anti-corruption watchdog yesterday said it is investigating a former Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua (傅政華) for suspected serious breaches of discipline and national laws. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement without giving details about the investigation. Fu could not be reached for comment. He was deputy minister of public security before taking the helm at the Ministry of Justice in 2018. He had led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission secretary Zhou Yongkang (周永康), who was found guilty of corruption.
JAPAN
Defense minister to stay on
Former minister of foreign affairs Fumio Kishida, who is set to become prime minister, would keep Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi and Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda in his Cabinet, the Mainichi Shimbun reported yesterday. Kishi, 62, and Hagiuda, 58, are members of the Hosoda faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is closely related to former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Kishida clinched victory in the party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is expected to be officially voted in as prime minister tomorrow and announce a Cabinet reshuffle the same day. Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi is reportedly to retain his post.
UNITED STATES
Blinken, Paris to talk AUKUS
Secretary of State Antony Blinken would promise better communication with France on a trip to Paris, where officials are still smarting over the cancelation of a submarine contract, the Department of State said yesterday. Blinken is to travel to Paris from tomorrow through Wednesday for a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and also to meet French officials. Paris was infuriated when Australia last month canceled a deal for French submarines, saying that it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China. “We agree that the September 15 announcement would have benefited from better and more open consultation among allies,” Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said. “Our meetings in Paris are part of our commitment toward a process of in-depth consultations.” Australia announced the submarine decision upon the establishment of AUKUS, a new alliance with the UK and US. Amid accusations by Paris pundits that France was collateral damage in President Joe Biden’s focus on China, US officials said Blinken would speak to France, which has Pacific territories, about the US’ Asia-Pacific strategy.
UNITED STATES
Trump seeks Twitter return
Former president Donald Trump asked a federal judge to force Twitter to temporarily reinstate his account while he sues to permanently return to the social media network. Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed late on Friday in Miami. Trump, who last year lost his bid for a second term in office, says that Twitter canceled his account under pressure from his political rivals in the US Congress. Twitter declined to comment on the filing. The company on Jan. 8 kicked him off its platform, where he had 88 million followers. The move came two days after a mob of his supporters carried out a deadly attack on the US Capitol to prevent President Joe Biden’s victory from being confirmed.
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
PAST TACTICS: In what some see as a return to hardline strategies, the new Afghan rulers hanged the body of an alleged kidnapper from a crane as warning to criminals The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hardline movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier on Saturday and were killed by police,
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reached out to South Korea for a second time in recent days, saying Pyongyang would consider taking part in another inter-Korean summit and declaring an end to the war if Seoul adopts a less hostile policy. “I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement issued by the official Korean Central News Agency. “We, too, have the same desire.” Kim’s statement follows one she