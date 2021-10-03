US President Joe Biden yesterday pledged to “get it done” as Democrats in the US Congress strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his US$3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.
However, it is not getting done right now.
Biden huddled with Democratic members of the US House of Representatives on their home ground in a private meeting on Friday that was part instructional, part morale booster for the tattered caucus, telling them that he wanted both bills passed regardless of the time it takes.
He discussed a compromise topline of US$1.9 trillion to more than US$2 trillion for his bigger vision, lawmakers said.
However, it was clear that they are all now in it for the long haul as the White House and its allies in Congress prepared for protracted negotiations.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s six minutes, six days or six weeks — we’re going to get it done,” Biden told reporters as he left his late-afternoon meeting at the US Capitol.
It is a pivotal time for the president and his party, as Biden’s approval ratings have dropped and Democrats are restless, eager to deliver on his signature campaign promise of rebuilding the country.
His ideas go beyond roads-and-bridges infrastructure to delivering dental, vision and hearing care for seniors, free pre-kindergarten education, major efforts to tackle climate change, and other investments that would touch countless American lives.
Biden’s sudden excursion to Capitol Hill was aimed at giving the legislation a needed boost toward the finish line. Holdout Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin had sunk hopes for a swift compromise on a framework when he refused to budge late on Thursday on his demands for a smaller overall package, of about US$1.5 trillion, despite hours of shuttle diplomacy with White House aides.
Without a broader deal, prospects for a Friday vote on the companion public works bill stalled out, with progressives refusing to lend their votes until senators reach agreement.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a late-evening letter to colleagues that “more time is needed” as they shape the broader package.
Instead the House passed a 30-day stopgap measure to keep transportation programs running during the stalemate, essentially setting a new deadline for talks on Oct. 31.
The US Senate was set to follow with a vote yesterday, to halt the furloughs of more than 3,500 federal transportation workers, a byproduct of the political impasse.
