Singapore again reported a sharp increase of COVID-19 infections in foreign worker dormitories as it seeks to tamp down rising case numbers in the city-state that have pushed deaths from the virus to a record level.
The Singaporean Ministry of Health said that eight people had died from COVID-19 on Friday, matching Wednesday’s toll — the highest daily fatality rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The mounting death count and worsening caseload are likely to test the Singaporean government’s resolve to reopen the city-state.
Ministry figures showed that new infections among foreign workers almost doubled to 818 on Friday from a day earlier, with eight clusters reported at dormitories housing workers from overseas.
New infections rose to more than 2,900, a record, and officials issued urgent appeals for vulnerable residents to stay at home.
The Singaporean Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment called on people older than 60 and those who live with them to avoid dining at the country’s food courts.
Curbs reintroduced this week already limit the number of people at restaurants to two per table.
The worsening situation in the dormitories is likely to raise questions about a pilot program that has since last month allowed foreign workers to leave their residences, but only to visit specific locations and limited to six hours per day.
Most workers have largely been confined to their quarters since the dormitories were identified as the epicenter of an outbreak last year.
The quarantining of more workers and strict border restrictions preventing job seekers from entering the country are expected to worsen an acute labor shortage in sectors including construction, which largely depends on laborers from abroad.
While the Singaporean Cabinet has committed to “living with the virus,” the worsening situation might challenge this assertion in a state where four in every five residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The health ministry on Friday published a map detailing areas frequently visited by infected people in the past three days to guide people’s social activities and allay their concerns.
Singapore’s healthcare situation remains stable, with more than 98 percent of the 31,057 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 28 days having mild or no symptoms.
Thirty-four patients are in critical condition, and 222 need oxygen supplementation, government data showed.
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
PAST TACTICS: In what some see as a return to hardline strategies, the new Afghan rulers hanged the body of an alleged kidnapper from a crane as warning to criminals The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hardline movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier on Saturday and were killed by police,
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reached out to South Korea for a second time in recent days, saying Pyongyang would consider taking part in another inter-Korean summit and declaring an end to the war if Seoul adopts a less hostile policy. “I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement issued by the official Korean Central News Agency. “We, too, have the same desire.” Kim’s statement follows one she