COVID-19: Singapore worker dorms hit by new virus clusters

Bloomberg





Singapore again reported a sharp increase of COVID-19 infections in foreign worker dormitories as it seeks to tamp down rising case numbers in the city-state that have pushed deaths from the virus to a record level.

The Singaporean Ministry of Health said that eight people had died from COVID-19 on Friday, matching Wednesday’s toll — the highest daily fatality rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The mounting death count and worsening caseload are likely to test the Singaporean government’s resolve to reopen the city-state.

Migrant workers pray at a temple in Singapore on Sept. 15. Photo: Reuters

Ministry figures showed that new infections among foreign workers almost doubled to 818 on Friday from a day earlier, with eight clusters reported at dormitories housing workers from overseas.

New infections rose to more than 2,900, a record, and officials issued urgent appeals for vulnerable residents to stay at home.

The Singaporean Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment called on people older than 60 and those who live with them to avoid dining at the country’s food courts.

Curbs reintroduced this week already limit the number of people at restaurants to two per table.

The worsening situation in the dormitories is likely to raise questions about a pilot program that has since last month allowed foreign workers to leave their residences, but only to visit specific locations and limited to six hours per day.

Most workers have largely been confined to their quarters since the dormitories were identified as the epicenter of an outbreak last year.

The quarantining of more workers and strict border restrictions preventing job seekers from entering the country are expected to worsen an acute labor shortage in sectors including construction, which largely depends on laborers from abroad.

While the Singaporean Cabinet has committed to “living with the virus,” the worsening situation might challenge this assertion in a state where four in every five residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health ministry on Friday published a map detailing areas frequently visited by infected people in the past three days to guide people’s social activities and allay their concerns.

Singapore’s healthcare situation remains stable, with more than 98 percent of the 31,057 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 28 days having mild or no symptoms.

Thirty-four patients are in critical condition, and 222 need oxygen supplementation, government data showed.