COVID-19: US surpasses 700,000 deaths, Johns Hopkins data show

AFP, WASHINGTON





US fatalities from COVID-19 had surpassed 700,000, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday, a toll roughly equivalent to the population of the nation’s capital, Washington.

The grim threshold comes with an average of well over 1,000 dying each day, in a country where 55.7 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.

After a heavily criticized early response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US has since organized among the world’s most effective vaccine roll-outs.

However, it nonetheless finds itself having notched the most fatalities in the world, far exceeding other frontrunners such as Brazil or India, and facing a resurgence in cases due to the prominence of the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

While the most recent global COVID-19 wave peaked in late August, the virus continues to spread rapidly, particularly in the US.

The vaccination campaign launched by US authorities in December last year — which reached a peak in April, with sometimes more than 4 million injections per day — has meanwhile slowed considerably.

Masking remains a political issue in much of the country, dividing many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those in Texas or Florida, have sought to ban mandatory masking in their states, citing individual freedoms.

Democrat-led California on the other hand on Friday announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be compulsory for all students.

In Washington, hundreds of thousands of white flags fluttered on the grass on the National Mall, not far from the White House, as somber reminders of those who have died of COVID-19 in the US.

As of Friday, 5 million people worldwide had died from the virus since the pandemic began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, a Reuters tally showed.

Additional reporting by Reuters