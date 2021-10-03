US fatalities from COVID-19 had surpassed 700,000, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday, a toll roughly equivalent to the population of the nation’s capital, Washington.
The grim threshold comes with an average of well over 1,000 dying each day, in a country where 55.7 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.
After a heavily criticized early response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US has since organized among the world’s most effective vaccine roll-outs.
However, it nonetheless finds itself having notched the most fatalities in the world, far exceeding other frontrunners such as Brazil or India, and facing a resurgence in cases due to the prominence of the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
While the most recent global COVID-19 wave peaked in late August, the virus continues to spread rapidly, particularly in the US.
The vaccination campaign launched by US authorities in December last year — which reached a peak in April, with sometimes more than 4 million injections per day — has meanwhile slowed considerably.
Masking remains a political issue in much of the country, dividing many Americans. Some Republican governors, such as those in Texas or Florida, have sought to ban mandatory masking in their states, citing individual freedoms.
Democrat-led California on the other hand on Friday announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be compulsory for all students.
In Washington, hundreds of thousands of white flags fluttered on the grass on the National Mall, not far from the White House, as somber reminders of those who have died of COVID-19 in the US.
As of Friday, 5 million people worldwide had died from the virus since the pandemic began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, a Reuters tally showed.
Additional reporting by Reuters
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
CORRUPTION? A public watchdog is investigating whether a secret relationship with a former colleague affected the public duties of New South Wales’ leader The leader of Australia’s most populous state quit yesterday after an anti-corruption watchdog said it was investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that standing aside while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 patients in Sydney hospitals are expected to peak this month, as vaccination rates rise across the state and the city emerges from a lockdown that began in late June. “My resignation as premier could not have occurred at a worse time, but the
PAST TACTICS: In what some see as a return to hardline strategies, the new Afghan rulers hanged the body of an alleged kidnapper from a crane as warning to criminals The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hardline movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier on Saturday and were killed by police,
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reached out to South Korea for a second time in recent days, saying Pyongyang would consider taking part in another inter-Korean summit and declaring an end to the war if Seoul adopts a less hostile policy. “I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement issued by the official Korean Central News Agency. “We, too, have the same desire.” Kim’s statement follows one she