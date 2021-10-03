British military to start delivering fuel

QUICK FIX NEEDED: A truck driver shortage in the wake of Brexit that led to delivery impasses in many sectors spurred fears that problems might affect Christmas shopping

AFP, LONDON





The British military would begin delivering gasoline to fuel stations tomorrow after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the British government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall.

“Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government’s wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the [truck driver] shortage,” the government said in a news release on Friday.

People queued at gas stations across the UK early this week, draining tanks and fraying tempers.

Writing on a truck of a driving school in Croydon, England, advertises lessons on Friday. Photo: AFP

“Thanks to the immense efforts of industry over the past week, we are seeing continued signs that the situation at the pumps is slowly improving,” British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said.

“It’s important to stress there is no national shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal. The sooner we return to our normal buying habits, the sooner we can return to normal,” he added.

The government said that a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.

Demand for fuel has stabilized throughout the week, and stations are gradually stocking up again, but some parts of the UK still face severe shortages.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) on Thursday said that 27 percent of stations had run dry — down from earlier in the week, but the same as on Wednesday.

“PRA members are reporting that whilst they are continuing to take further deliveries of fuel, this is running out quicker than usual due to unprecedented demand,” PRA director Gordon Balmer said.

The military drivers were put on standby early this week, and have since received specialized training.

“The government has taken decisive action to tackle the short-term disruption to our supply chains, and in particular the flow of fuel to forecourts,” British Minister for the Cabinet Office Steven Barclay said. “We are now seeing the impact of these interventions with more fuel being delivered to forecourts than sold and, if people continue to revert to their normal buying patterns, we will see smaller queues and prevent petrol stations closing.”

The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policies, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.

Fuel operators, including Shell, BP and Esso, said there was “plenty of fuel at UK refineries,” expecting demand to return to normal soon.

However, following a week of queues, drivers in many parts of the UK are still unable to get fuel, stoking concern about the effects on the wider economy.

Critics blame government inaction on tackling shortages of truck drivers after the UK’s departure from the EU in January and the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to many foreign truckers leave Britain.

As well as fuel deliveries, the shortage has led to empty supermarket shelves and raised fears about deliveries of food and toys for Christmas.