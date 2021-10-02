World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Pacquiao makes bid official

Newly retired boxing icon and Senator Manny Pacquiao was the first to file his candidacy to be the next president at the start of registration for thousands of political posts in what is expected to be a hotly contested election in May next year. The week-long registrations, usually a festive event with big crowds, are expected to be more sober this year with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Pacquiao, who was joined by his running mate, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, submitted his certificate of candidacy to the poll body without fanfare. “My priority is to resolve the pandemic so we can drive the economy to recovery,” Pacquiao said. One of the greatest boxers of all time and the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions, Pacquiao retired from boxing last month to run for the presidency.

VENEZUELA

Bolivar sheds six zeros

A new currency with six fewer zeros yesterday debuted in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world’s worst inflation. The highest denomination until now was a 1 million bolivar bill that was worth a little less than US$0.25 as of Thursday. The new currency tops out at 100 bolivars, a little less than US$25 — until inflation starts to eat away at that as well. The 1 million-to-1 change for the bolivar is intended to ease cash transactions and bookkeeping calculations that required juggling almost endless strings of zeros. “The most important and fundamental reason is that the payment systems are already collapsed because the number of digits make ... doing the math practically unmanageable,” Central University of Venezuela economics professor Jose Guerra said, adding that the systems are “not intended for hyperinflation, but for a normal economy.” Under the old system, a two-liter bottle of soda could cost more than 8 million bolivars — and many of those bills were scarce, so people might have to pay with a thick wad of paper.

SPAIN

Shakira attacked by boars

Pop star Shakira said she was attacked by two wild boars in a Barcelona park. In a photograph posted to Instagram, the singer held up her dirty and torn bag as evidence, which she said boars tried to carry off into the woods. “Look how they left my bag, the two wild boars that attacked me in the park,” she said, speaking in Spanish. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything,” she said. Boars have become a widespread nuisance in cities, as urban environments have increasingly expanded. In another high-profile boar incident, a wild pig stole a laptop from a man sunbathing nude in Berlin. The nudist successfully pursued the boar and her two piglets and recovered his laptop, though not before having his picture snapped.

UNITED KINGDOM

Two new dino species found

The Isle of Wight was the “Isle of Fright,” with two big dinosaur predators, scientists said on Wednesday. Fossils found on a rocky beach show that there was double trouble on the island about 127 million years ago, with a pair of large previously unknown dinosaur predators living perhaps side by side, both adapted to hunting along the water’s edge, they said. The two Cretaceous period meat-eaters measured about 9m and had crocodile-like skulls. The Isle of Wight is one of Europe’s richest locales for dinosaur remains.