US details airstrike plan to keep al-Qaeda in check

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US Department of Defense plans to rely on airstrikes to prevent a resurgence of al-Qaeda now that US troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some US lawmakers are skeptical about the effectiveness of the so-called “over-the-horizon” strategy.

Announcing the complete withdrawal of US troops in April, US President Joe Biden vowed that he would not allow a comeback of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden hatched the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Since then, the Pentagon has repeatedly claimed that it is capable of keeping al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) group-affiliated militants in Afghanistan in check through “over-the-horizon” strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers.

“Over-the-horizon operations are difficult, but absolutely possible,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday. “Intelligence that supports them comes from a variety of sources, and not just US boots on the ground.”

Austin’s remarks came about two weeks after the Pentagon chief was forced to apologize to the relatives of civilians killed in an Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul.

The target of the drone strike was suspected IS militants, but it ended up killing 10 civilians, including seven children, in what Austin called a “horrible mistake.”

It was the latest in a long line of US drone strikes that caused civilian casualties in Afghanistan, becoming one of the most contentious issues over the 20-year war and prompting harsh criticism from Afghans.

In his congressional testimony, Austin declined to publicly divulge much about the Pentagon’s “over-the-horizon” plans, telling committee members he could provide more details in a closed classified session.

A number of experts and lawmakers expressed skepticism about the efficacy of long distance strikes on land-locked Afghanistan, which is thousands of kilometers from the nearest US base.

“Over-the-horizon operations work well when the battlefield lies within easy reach of sea or air forces,” James Holmes, a professor of maritime strategy at the Naval War College, said in a piece published on the national security Web site 19fortyfive.com. “Land-based aircraft flying from Persian Gulf airstrips must detour southward around hostile Iranian airspace, into the Arabian Sea, and northward through Pakistani airspace to strike targets in Afghanistan.”

“Carrier aircraft have it easier from a distance standpoint since their mobile airfield can linger in the Arabian Sea,” said Holmes, a former US Navy officer. “But even so, the Afghan capital of Kabul lies close to 700 miles [1,127km] from the closest point along the Pakistani seacoast.”

US Representative Mike Waltz said that Biden and Austin are peddling a “fiction” when it came to “over-the-horizon” capability.

Unlike in Iraq, where US troops fought the IS with Iraqi government forces, or Syria, where the US partnered with Kurdish fighters, Washington does not have any allies on the ground in Afghanistan or any nearby bases, Waltz said.

“Those drones have to fly all the way around Iran, all the way up Pakistan and lose 70 to 80 percent of their fuel before they even get anywhere near a target,” said Waltz, a former US Army Green Beret who served in Afghanistan.

US Representative Andy Kim asked Austin whether US overflights of Afghanistan were legal.

“Yes,” Austin replied, adding that he would provide further details in a classified setting.

The Taliban this week accused the US of contravening international law with drone flights over Afghan territory and warned of “negative consequences” if they continued.