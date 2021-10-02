Police on Thursday gained control of an Ecuador prison where rioting has left at least 118 inmates dead, some of them decapitated, as rival drug gangs went to war armed with guns and grenades.
Another 86 inmates were injured, six of them critically, the country’s prisons authority said, calling it one of the deadliest prison battles in South American history.
The riot broke out on Tuesday at a prison complex in the port city of Guayaquil between prisoners believed to have links to Mexican drug gangs — mainly the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.
Photo: Reuters
By late Thursday, police commander Tannya Varela told reporters that the inmates “no longer have control of the cell blocks,” adding that the prisoners were now back in their cells and “everything is calm.”
The restored order came after a massive security operation involving about 900 officers and members of tactical units engaged in what police said was a “mega-operation” to regain control.
On Wednesday, at least two officers were injured when rioting inmates, armed with guns, attacked police sent in to retake control of the facility.
Photo: AFP / Ecuador National Police
Soldiers and tanks were also stationed outside the jail, where hundreds of worried family members had gathered, desperate for news from the men locked up inside.
“It is a very painful thing. They say people have had their heads taken off,” said Juana Pinto, who was seeking news about her inmate son.
Ermes Duarte, 71, from the nearby rural town of Salitre, said that his son “was only 15 days away from being released. I came because I saw a video, sent to me by cell phone, where I recognized his head.”
Local news site Primicias reported that the violence erupted when prisoners from one gang celebrated the birthday of one of their leaders and bragged about their control of the prison, sparking the fury of rival groups elsewhere in the facility.
The violence was the latest in a series of bloody prison clashes that have claimed the lives of more than 230 inmates in Ecuador so far this year.
At least six victims were beheaded, prosecutors said.
In response to the riot, the Ecuadorian government decreed a state of emergency allowing it to suspend prisoners’ civil rights and to use public force — including the military — to restore order. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso visited Guayaquil on Wednesday.
The country’s prison system has 65 facilities designed for about 30,000 inmates, but houses 39,000, watched over by 1,500 guards — a shortfall of about 3,000, experts say.
Corruption is rife and inmates are able to acquire arms and ammunition.
On February 23, simultaneous riots at four jails including in Guayaquil left 79 inmates dead, several of them also beheaded.
Last week police confiscated two pistols, a revolver, about 500 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, several knives, two sticks of dynamite and homemade explosives at one of the city’s prisons.
