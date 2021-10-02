Biden’s US$3.5tn bill stalls in Congress

DEMOCRATIC INFIGHTING: Senator Joe Manchin said that the bill should be limited to US$1.5 trillion, which Representative Ilhan Omar called ‘trying to kill’ the party’s agenda

AP, WASHINGTON





Despite a long night of frantic negotiations, Democrats in the US Congress were on Thursday unable to reach an immediate deal to salvage US President Joe Biden’s US$3.5 trillion government overhaul, forcing leaders to call off promised votes on a related public works bill. Action was to resume yesterday.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pushed the legislature into an evening session and top White House advisers huddled for talks at the US Capitol as the Democratic leaders worked late Thursday to negotiate a scaled-back plan that centrist holdouts would accept. Biden had cleared his schedule for calls with lawmakers, but it appeared no deal was within reach, particularly with US Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin refused to budge, the West Virginia centrist holding fast to his earlier declaration that he was willing to meet the president less than halfway — at US$1.5 trillion.

US Senator Joe Manchin, center, speaks to reporters in front of the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP

“I don’t see a deal tonight. I really don’t,” Manchin told reporters as he left the Capitol.

Deeply at odds, the president and his party are facing a potentially embarrassing setback — if not politically devastating collapse of the whole enterprise — if they cannot resolve the standoff over Biden’s big vision.

At immediate risk was a promised vote on the first piece of Biden’s proposal, a slimmer US$1 trillion public works bill that is widely supported, but has faltered amid stalled talks on his more ambitious package.

Progressives were refusing to back the roads-and-bridges bill they view as insufficient unless there would be progress on Biden’s broader plan at the heart of the Democratic agenda.

With support, leaders canceled a promised Thursday night vote, and said that the House would be back in session yesterday.

Pelosi called it a “day of progress” in a letter to colleagues, but offered few other words on the path forward.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki released a statement saying: “A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever. But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow morning first thing.”

The political stakes could hardly be higher. Biden and his party are reaching for a giant legislative accomplishment — promising a vast rewrite of the nation’s tax and spending plans — with a slim majority in Congress.

The president’s sweeping proposal topped at US$3.5 trillion would essentially raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy and plow that money back into government-funded healthcare, education and other programs.

He said that the ultimate price tag is zero, because the tax revenue covers the spending costs.

With Biden working the telephones and top White House officials shuttling at the Capitol, talk swirled of the Democratic leaders trying to ease off the stalemate by reaching a broader deal, a compromise with Manchin and US Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who are the linchpins to Biden’s goals.

However, as the night dragged on, it became clear that Manchin was not on board with a higher figure and chiseling away at that US$3.5 trillion topline risked losing progressive leaders who said they have already compromised enough and saw no reason to rush a deal to bring the centrists around to supporting the president’s agenda.

“We’ve been fighting for transformative legislation as all of you know, these discussions have gone on for month after month after month,” said US Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the House Budget Committee. “This is not a baseball game. This is the most significant piece of legislation in 70 years.”

“I’m willing to sit down and work on the US$1.5 [trillion],” Manchin told reporters, as protesters seeking a bigger package and Biden’s priorities chanted behind him.

“Inaction is insanity,” said US Representative Ilhan Omar, a progressive leader, pointing her criticism clear at Manchin’s remarks. “Trying to kill your party’s agenda is insanity. Not trying to make sure the president we all worked so hard to elect, his agenda pass, is insanity.”