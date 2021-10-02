COVID-19: Australia to ease border closure ‘within weeks’

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling overseas without permission.

Vaccinated Australians would be able to return home and travel overseas “within weeks” as 80 percent vaccination targets are met, he said.

On March 20 last year, Australia introduced some of the world’s toughest border restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at a press conference at the Lodge in Canberra yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

For the past 560 days countless international flights have been grounded, overseas travel has slowed to a trickle and Australians have been banned from returning home.

More than 100,000 requests to enter or leave the country were denied in the first five months of this year alone, Department of Home Affairs data showed.

Families have been split across continents, with nationals stranded overseas, while foreign residents were stuck in the country unable to see friends or relatives.

“The time has come to give Australians their life back. We’re getting ready for that, and Australia will be ready for takeoff, very soon,” Morrison said.

He also announced that vaccinated residents would be able to home quarantine for seven days on their return, dodging the current mandatory and costly 14-day hotel quarantine.

The exact timing of the border reopenings would depend on when Australian states reach their 80 percent vaccination targets, and crucially on local political approval.

The most populous state of New South Wales currently has 64 percent of those aged over 16 fully vaccinated and has indicated it would hit 70 to 80 percent this month.

However, most Australian states — notably West Australia and Queensland — still have no widespread community transmission, are pursuing a strategy of “COVID-zero” and remain shut to other parts of the country.