ISRAEL
Minister lands in Bahrain
Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid yesterday began a landmark visit to Bahrain, where he was to open the Israeli embassy one year after the US-brokered normalization of ties. Lapid touched down at Manama airport, where a Gulf Air plane was due to take off for the first commercial flight between the two countries shortly afterward. Lapid is making his nation’s first bilateral ministerial visit to Bahrain, part of a thaw in regional relations after the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan also established ties last year under agreements known as the Abraham Accords, negotiations spearheaded by then-US president Donald Trump. However, anger simmers in some quarters over the move. Protesters burned tires on the outskirts of Manama, sending clouds of black smoke into the air, and the hashtag #BahrainRejectsZionists in Arabic was circulating on social media. Extra security was stationed on the route to the airport and no Israeli flags were visible on main roads. Opposition groups had called for further protests. Memorandums of understanding on technology and the economy are to be signed during Lapid’s visit, along with agreements involving Israel’s national water company and Sheba hospital, Israeli officials said.
NEW ZEALAND
New security law passed
The government yesterday passed a new security law that outlaws preparations for terror attacks after seven people were stabbed and wounded this month in a supermarket in Auckland. Amid heightened fears of “lone wolf” terror attacks, the nation rushed the new law through parliament after the attack, unleashed by an assailant authorities said had been inspired by the Islamic State group. “The nature of terrorism has changed,” Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said in an e-mail. “Across the world there are more lone actors, rather than larger organized groups.” The measure pulls the nation’s security laws in line with most other countries, he said. It gives police the power of entry, search and surveillance without warrants in their efforts to prevent planning and preparation of terrorist acts, and criminalizes training in weapons or combat for such purposes.
AUSTRALIA
Government cedes rainforest
The Daintree rainforest on Wednesday was returned to its indigenous owners as the government begins to cede control of the world’s oldest tropical forest. The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park was handed back to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji in a ceremony in the remote town of Bloomfield. The vast and steamy jungle is teeming with rare species, including a giant clawed cassowary. Eastern Kuku Yalanji traditional owner Chrissy Grant said that the move was a historic event that put the community “in control of our own destinies.” In total, 160,000 hectares of land on the Cape York Peninsula — the northeast tip of Australia — is being returned to the area’s traditional Aboriginal owners as part of reconciliation measures. The national parks initially are to be jointly managed with the Queensland state government, before being transferred into the sole care of the indigenous group. A foundation would be created to provide training and employment for local First Nations people in areas such as land management, tourism and research, Grant said. Queensland Minister for Environment Meaghan Scanlon said the return of lands was a key step on the path toward reconciliation.
NO BIG SURPRISE: The Mainland Affairs Council said that Taiwan’s right to participate in regional economic groups cannot be disputed by any nation or individual Beijing yesterday said that it would block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the nation’s refusal to concede that it is a part of China. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China” principle. “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) told reporters at a biweekly briefing. On Thursday last week, Taiwan announced that it had applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific
PAST TACTICS: In what some see as a return to hardline strategies, the new Afghan rulers hanged the body of an alleged kidnapper from a crane as warning to criminals The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hardline movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier on Saturday and were killed by police,
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reached out to South Korea for a second time in recent days, saying Pyongyang would consider taking part in another inter-Korean summit and declaring an end to the war if Seoul adopts a less hostile policy. “I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement issued by the official Korean Central News Agency. “We, too, have the same desire.” Kim’s statement follows one she
A potential lurch to the left in Germany’s election on Sunday is scaring millionaires into moving assets into Switzerland, bankers and tax lawyers say. If the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), hard-left Linke and environmentalist Greens come to power, the reintroduction of a wealth tax and a tightening of inheritance tax could be on the political agenda. “For the super-rich, this is red hot,” said a German-based tax lawyer with extensive Swiss operations. “Entrepreneurial families are highly alarmed.” The move shows how many rich people still see Switzerland as an attractive place to park wealth, despite its efforts to abolish its image as a