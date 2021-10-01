World News Quick Take

ISRAEL

Minister lands in Bahrain

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid yesterday began a landmark visit to Bahrain, where he was to open the Israeli embassy one year after the US-brokered normalization of ties. Lapid touched down at Manama airport, where a Gulf Air plane was due to take off for the first commercial flight between the two countries shortly afterward. Lapid is making his nation’s first bilateral ministerial visit to Bahrain, part of a thaw in regional relations after the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan also established ties last year under agreements known as the Abraham Accords, negotiations spearheaded by then-US president Donald Trump. However, anger simmers in some quarters over the move. Protesters burned tires on the outskirts of Manama, sending clouds of black smoke into the air, and the hashtag #BahrainRejectsZionists in Arabic was circulating on social media. Extra security was stationed on the route to the airport and no Israeli flags were visible on main roads. Opposition groups had called for further protests. Memorandums of understanding on technology and the economy are to be signed during Lapid’s visit, along with agreements involving Israel’s national water company and Sheba hospital, Israeli officials said.

NEW ZEALAND

New security law passed

The government yesterday passed a new security law that outlaws preparations for terror attacks after seven people were stabbed and wounded this month in a supermarket in Auckland. Amid heightened fears of “lone wolf” terror attacks, the nation rushed the new law through parliament after the attack, unleashed by an assailant authorities said had been inspired by the Islamic State group. “The nature of terrorism has changed,” Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said in an e-mail. “Across the world there are more lone actors, rather than larger organized groups.” The measure pulls the nation’s security laws in line with most other countries, he said. It gives police the power of entry, search and surveillance without warrants in their efforts to prevent planning and preparation of terrorist acts, and criminalizes training in weapons or combat for such purposes.

AUSTRALIA

Government cedes rainforest

The Daintree rainforest on Wednesday was returned to its indigenous owners as the government begins to cede control of the world’s oldest tropical forest. The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park was handed back to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji in a ceremony in the remote town of Bloomfield. The vast and steamy jungle is teeming with rare species, including a giant clawed cassowary. Eastern Kuku Yalanji traditional owner Chrissy Grant said that the move was a historic event that put the community “in control of our own destinies.” In total, 160,000 hectares of land on the Cape York Peninsula — the northeast tip of Australia — is being returned to the area’s traditional Aboriginal owners as part of reconciliation measures. The national parks initially are to be jointly managed with the Queensland state government, before being transferred into the sole care of the indigenous group. A foundation would be created to provide training and employment for local First Nations people in areas such as land management, tourism and research, Grant said. Queensland Minister for Environment Meaghan Scanlon said the return of lands was a key step on the path toward reconciliation.