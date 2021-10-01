One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island, the US Geological Survey said on Wednesday.
An eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano’s Halemaumau crater, scientists from the agency said.
Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas rising into the air.
Photo: AP
The same area has been home to a large lava lake throughout the volcano’s eruptive past.
The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
“All signs indicate that it will stay within the crater,” said Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. “We’re not seeing any indications that lava is moving into the lower part of the east rift zone where people live. Currently all the activity is within the park.”
Photo: US Geological Survey / Reuters
The volcano’s alert level has been raised to “warning” and the aviation code changed to “red.”
Earlier on Wednesday, officials said that increased seismic activity and ground swelling had been detected, and at that time raised the alert levels accordingly.
Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed more than 700 homes and displaced thousands of residents.
Before that eruption, the volcano had been slowly erupting for decades, but mostly not in densely populated residential areas.
