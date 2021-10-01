Vietnam is to lift a lockdown in its largest city today, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb the spread of COVID-19.
People in Ho Chi Minh City, a metropolis of 10 million, are to be allowed to leave their homes, restaurants can serve takeaway meals and other essential businesses can open, the city said on its Web site yesterday.
However, a social distancing order remains in force, it said.
Photo: AP
Schools are closed, public transport remains suspended, travel in and out of the city would be controlled, and public gatherings of more than 10 people outside is banned, it said.
People who wish to attend social activities have to show proof of vaccination to be admitted to establishments, authorities said.
Ho Chi Minh City, along with 18 southern provinces, went into lockdown in the middle of July, when COVID-19 cases started to surge.
In the past three months, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has infected 770,000 people and killed more than 19,000, Vietnamese Ministry of Health data showed.
Most of Vietnam’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in this wave, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for the majority of them.
Other southern cities have also eased lockdown restrictions, gradually resuming activities as infections decline.
In the past week, Vietnam’s average new cases dropped by one-third compared with earlier in the month, when 14,000 were being recorded daily, the ministry said.
In Vung Tau city, 70km from Ho Chi Minh City, barricades set up on the streets to control traffic during the lockdown were taken down as local residents cheered.
“We will have to celebrate this day, that the city is removing the barricades so we can go out again and get back to our normal lives,” local resident Pham Van Thanh said as he helped officers remove a barricade on his street.
Vietnam is speeding up vaccinations before it reopens the country, with priority for big cities and industrial zones.
Ho Chi Minh City’s health authority last week approved shortening the interval between two shots of AstraZeneca to six weeks, despite manufacturers recommending eight to 12 weeks, to fully vaccinate people quickly.
The ministry said that 98.5 percent of the city’s adults have been inoculated and 48 percent of them have received two shots.
However, Vietnam’s overall vaccination rate remains low, with only 9.3 percent of its 98 million people fully vaccinated.
Authorities said that short supply of vaccines is the reason for the delay of inoculations.
