The Taliban yesterday violently cracked down on a small women’s rights demonstration, firing shots into the air and pushing back protesters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists witnessed.
A group of six women gathered outside a high school in eastern Kabul, demanding the right for girls to return to secondary school, after the Islamist group excluded them from classes earlier this month.
The women unfurled a banner that read: “Don’t break our pens, don’t burn our books, don’t close our schools,” before Taliban guards snatched it from them.
Photo: AFP
They pushed back the female protesters as they tried to continue with the demonstration, while a foreign journalist was hit with a rifle butt and blocked from filming.
A Taliban fighter also released a brief burst of gunfire into the air with his automatic weapon, AFP journalists saw.
The protesters — from a group called the “Spontaneous Movement of Afghan Women Activists” — took refuge inside the school.
Mawlawi Nasratullah, who led the group of Taliban guards and identified himself as the head of special forces in Kabul, said that the demonstrators “did not coordinate with security authorities regarding their protest.”
“They have the right to protest in our country, like in every other country, but they must inform the security institutes before,” he said.
Isolated rallies with women at the forefront were staged in cities around the country after the Taliban seized power, including in the western city of Herat, where two people were shot dead.
However, protests have dwindled since the government issued an order that prohibited demonstrations and warned of “severe legal action” for offenders.
It has been almost two weeks since girls were prevented from going to secondary school. The Taliban follow a strict interpretation of Shariah law that segregates men and women, and have also prohibited women from returning to work.
They have said that they need to establish the right conditions before girls can return to the classroom, but many Afghans are skeptical.
