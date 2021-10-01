N Korea approaches South, but slams US

LINES TO OPEN: The South Korean Unification Ministry said that ‘stable operation’ of channels is expected, as the restoration was directly instructed by Kim Jong-un

AP, SEOUL





North Korea leader Kim Jong-un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea, but shrugged off US offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility toward North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday.

Kim’s statement is an apparent effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington, as he wants South Korea to help him win relief from crippling US-led economic sanctions and other concessions.

This month, Pyongyang offered conditional talks with Seoul, alongside its first missile firings in six months and stepped-up criticism of the US.

People cheer for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The UN Security Council yesterday scheduled an emergency closed meeting at the request of the US, the UK and France on North Korea’s recent tests.

During a speech at the North Korean Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday, Kim said that a restoration early this month of cross-border hotlines — which have largely been dormant for more than one year — would realize Koreans’ wishes for a peace between the two Koreas, KCNA reported.

Kim still accused South Korea of being “bent on begging external support and cooperation, while clamoring for international cooperation in servitude to the US,” rather than committing to resolving matters independently between the Koreas.

Kim repeated calls made by his sister, Kim Yo-jong, for Seoul to abandon a “double-dealing attitude” and “hostile viewpoint” over North Korea’s missile tests and other developments, saying that the fate of inter-Korean ties is at a critical juncture.

Some experts have said that North Korea is pressuring South Korea to tone down its criticism of its ballistic missile tests, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions, as part of its quest to receive international recognition as a nuclear power.

The South Korean Ministry of Unification responded that it would prepare for a restoration of the hotlines, saying that communication is needed to discuss and resolve many pending issues.

A “stable operation” of channels is expected, because the restoration was directly instructed by Kim Jong-un, the ministry said.

On the US, Kim Jong-un dismissed repeated US offers to resume talks without preconditions, calling them an attempt to hide the US’ “hostile policy” and “military threats,” which he said remain unchanged.

US President Joe Biden’s administration “is touting ‘diplomatic engagement’ and ‘dialogue without preconditions,’ but it is no more than a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts, and an extension of the hostile policy pursued by the successive US administrations,” he said.

“The US remains utterly unchanged in posing military threats and pursuing hostile policy toward [North Korea], but employs more cunning ways and methods in doing so,” Kim Jong-un added.

North Korea has long called US-led economic sanctions on it, and regular military drills between Washington and Seoul, as proof of US hostility on his country.

Kim Jong-un has said that he would bolster his nuclear arsenal and not resume nuclear diplomacy with Washington unless such US hostility is withdrawn.

US officials have expressed the hope of sitting down for talks with North Korea “anywhere and at any time,” but have maintained that sanctions would continue until the North takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.