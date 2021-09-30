AUSTRALIA
Turnbull slams subs snub
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday said that his successor, Scott Morrison, “deliberately deceived” France when he scrapped a multibillion-euro submarine deal with Paris in favor of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives. Turnbull, whose government approved the submarine deal with France in 2016, was scathing about the way Morrison handled the switch. “Morrison has not acted in good faith. He deliberately deceived France. He makes no defense of his conduct other than to say it was in Australia’s national interest,” Turnbull told the National Press Club in Canberra.
ECUADOR
Prisoners killed in battle
Nearly 30 prisoners were killed in a battle between inmates equipped with firearms and grenades at a prison on Tuesday, officials said. The attorney general’s office wrote on Twitter that it was investigating the deaths of 29 convicts at the Litoral Penitentiary in the city of Guayaquil, including six who were beheaded. President Guillermo Lasso retweeted an announcement from the prison bureau saying that order “has been restored at the Littoral Penitentiary after the Tuesday incidents.”
UNITED STATES
Kabul flights barred
The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday denied landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 Americans and green card holders evacuated from Afghanistan, organizers of the flight said. “They will not allow a charter on an international flight into a US port of entry,” Bryan Stern, a founder of non-profit group Project Dynamo, said of the Customs and Border Protection agency.
UNITED STATES
Bird declared extinct
The Fish and Wildlife Service yesterday was to declare the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species extinct. Government scientists say that they have exhausted efforts to find specimens from the species. The ivory-billed woodpecker had made unconfirmed appearances in the past few decades that ignited a frenzy of ultimately fruitless searches in the swamps of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.
PERU
New lizard found
Scientists have discovered a new lizard species, the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State said on Tuesday. The new species, called Liolaemus warjantay, was found in the Andes at an altitude of 4,500m, the agency said in a statement. “A valuable contribution of Peru’s protected natural areas to the world is the recent discovery of a new species of lizard,” the statement said.
FRANCE
Agency to shut mosques
The nation is to shut six mosques and break up several associations suspected of producing radical Islamic propaganda, Minister of the Interior Gerard Darmanin said on Tuesday. One-third of the 89 places of worship “suspected of being radical” and flagged by the intelligence services have been checked since November last year, he told Le Figaro newspaper. Of those, action to shut down six had been launched, he said. The authorities would also request the dissolution of Islamist publishers Nawa and the Black African Defense League. Nawa “incites the extermination of the Jews and legitimizes the stoning of homosexuals,” Darmanin said.
PAST TACTICS: In what some see as a return to hardline strategies, the new Afghan rulers hanged the body of an alleged kidnapper from a crane as warning to criminals The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hardline movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central square in the western city of Herat, then moved three of them to other parts of the city for public display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the edge of the square. Taliban officials announced that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping earlier on Saturday and were killed by police,
Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reached out to South Korea for a second time in recent days, saying Pyongyang would consider taking part in another inter-Korean summit and declaring an end to the war if Seoul adopts a less hostile policy. “I felt that the atmosphere of the South Korean public desiring to recover the inter-Korean relations from a deadlock and achieve peaceful stability as soon as possible is irresistibly strong,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement issued by the official Korean Central News Agency. “We, too, have the same desire.” Kim’s statement follows one she
A potential lurch to the left in Germany’s election on Sunday is scaring millionaires into moving assets into Switzerland, bankers and tax lawyers say. If the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), hard-left Linke and environmentalist Greens come to power, the reintroduction of a wealth tax and a tightening of inheritance tax could be on the political agenda. “For the super-rich, this is red hot,” said a German-based tax lawyer with extensive Swiss operations. “Entrepreneurial families are highly alarmed.” The move shows how many rich people still see Switzerland as an attractive place to park wealth, despite its efforts to abolish its image as a
‘SMOKESCREEN’: An agreement to declare an end to the Korean War would be ‘of no help at all’ and used to cover up ‘US hostile policy,’ a North Korean official said The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday said it was “admirable” of South Korea to propose a formal end to the Korean War, but demanded Seoul first drop its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang. Kim Yo-jong’s remarks, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, were in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s recent calls for declaring an official end to the 1950-1953 conflict that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war for more than half a century. In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Moon proposed