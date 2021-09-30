World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Turnbull slams subs snub

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday said that his successor, Scott Morrison, “deliberately deceived” France when he scrapped a multibillion-euro submarine deal with Paris in favor of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives. Turnbull, whose government approved the submarine deal with France in 2016, was scathing about the way Morrison handled the switch. “Morrison has not acted in good faith. He deliberately deceived France. He makes no defense of his conduct other than to say it was in Australia’s national interest,” Turnbull told the National Press Club in Canberra.

ECUADOR

Prisoners killed in battle

Nearly 30 prisoners were killed in a battle between inmates equipped with firearms and grenades at a prison on Tuesday, officials said. The attorney general’s office wrote on Twitter that it was investigating the deaths of 29 convicts at the Litoral Penitentiary in the city of Guayaquil, including six who were beheaded. President Guillermo Lasso retweeted an announcement from the prison bureau saying that order “has been restored at the Littoral Penitentiary after the Tuesday incidents.”

UNITED STATES

Kabul flights barred

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday denied landing rights for a charter plane carrying more than 100 Americans and green card holders evacuated from Afghanistan, organizers of the flight said. “They will not allow a charter on an international flight into a US port of entry,” Bryan Stern, a founder of non-profit group Project Dynamo, said of the Customs and Border Protection agency.

UNITED STATES

Bird declared extinct

The Fish and Wildlife Service yesterday was to declare the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species extinct. Government scientists say that they have exhausted efforts to find specimens from the species. The ivory-billed woodpecker had made unconfirmed appearances in the past few decades that ignited a frenzy of ultimately fruitless searches in the swamps of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida.

PERU

New lizard found

Scientists have discovered a new lizard species, the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State said on Tuesday. The new species, called Liolaemus warjantay, was found in the Andes at an altitude of 4,500m, the agency said in a statement. “A valuable contribution of Peru’s protected natural areas to the world is the recent discovery of a new species of lizard,” the statement said.

FRANCE

Agency to shut mosques

The nation is to shut six mosques and break up several associations suspected of producing radical Islamic propaganda, Minister of the Interior Gerard Darmanin said on Tuesday. One-third of the 89 places of worship “suspected of being radical” and flagged by the intelligence services have been checked since November last year, he told Le Figaro newspaper. Of those, action to shut down six had been launched, he said. The authorities would also request the dissolution of Islamist publishers Nawa and the Black African Defense League. Nawa “incites the extermination of the Jews and legitimizes the stoning of homosexuals,” Darmanin said.