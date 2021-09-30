NASA mission to probe Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids

AFP, WASHINGTON





NASA is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the space agency said on Tuesday.

The probe, called Lucy, is to launch on Oct. 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Its mission is to investigate the group of rocky bodies circling the sun in two swarms, one preceding Jupiter in its orbital path and the other trailing it.

The United Launch Alliance Centaur stage of NASA’s Lucy mission is lifted into the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sept. 16. Photo: AFP / NASA/ Kim Shiflett

After receiving boosts from Earth’s gravity, Lucy is to embark on a 12-year journey to eight asteroids — one in the Main Belt between Mars and Jupiter, and then seven Trojans.

“Despite the fact that they really are in a very small region of space, they’re very physically different from one another,” Hal Levison, the mission’s principal scientist told reporters, about the Trojan asteroids, which number more than 7,000.

“For example, they have very different colors, some are gray, some are red,” he said, with the differences indicating how far away from the Sun they might have formed before assuming their present trajectory.

“Whatever Lucy finds will give us vital clues about the formation of our solar system,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division.

Lucy is to fly by its target objects within 400km of their surfaces, and use its onboard instruments and large antenna to investigate their geology, including composition, mass, density and volume.