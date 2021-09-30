Lava from volcano in Canaries reaches sea

AFP, MADRID





Lava from an erupting volcano in the Canary Islands has reached the ocean, volcanologists said on Tuesday, raising fears of toxic gases being released as the magma hits the seawater.

The Spanish archipelago had earlier declared an exclusion zone of 2 nautical miles (3.7km) around where the lava was expected to enter the Atlantic Ocean and asked residents to stay at home.

“The lava flow has reached the sea at Playa Nueva,” the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan) wrote on Twitter.

Steam rises as lava flows into the sea on the Canary island of La Palma yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which straddles a southern ridge in La Palma, an island with 85,000 inhabitants, erupted on Sept. 19, spewing out rivers of lava that have slowly crept toward the sea.

Dramatic television images showed a stream of glowing lava cascading off a cliff into the water, creating a large cloud.

The lava flow had already generated a deposit more than 50m high, researchers from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography wrote on Twitter, posting pictures from the research vessel Ramon Margalef.

Residents of several areas of Tazacorte, a village near the coast, on Monday were told to stay at home to avoid harm from the release of toxic gases that can take place due to a reaction between the 1,000°C lava and water.

On Tuesday, the slow-moving lava flow, which has varied in speed over the past few days, was still about 800m from the coast.

Residents were warned to stay home due to “the possibility that there will be a small shock when the magma enters the seawater, and that this small shock causes vapors which can be toxic,” said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan.

Experts say that the entry of lava into the seawater could cause explosions sounding like gunshots and a fragmentation of the molten rock.

“Inhalation or contact with acid gases and liquids can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract, and may cause breathing difficulties, especially in people with pre-existing respiratory diseases,” Involcan said.

A state of natural disaster has been declared on the island, where the molten rock has so far scorched its way across more than 268 hectares of land and destroyed 656 buildings, the EU’s Copernicus Earth Observation Programme said.