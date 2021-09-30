US President Joe Biden and Democrats in the US Congress on Tuesday worked to trim a proposed US$3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two senators ahead of a deadlines for votes.
With Republicans solidly opposed and no votes to spare, Biden canceled a trip to Chicago so he could continue working on a deal, said a White House official who was granted anonymity to discuss the planning.
Democrats are poised to adjust the huge measure’s tax proposals and spending goals to meet the overall size demanded by US senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
Photo: AFP
The two say that Biden’s plan is too big, but are publicly quiet about a number they can live with.
The president met separately with them at the White House on Tuesday, making apparent progress before a test vote today.
As the legislation comes into focus, the adjustments will follow — childcare subsidies might be offered for several years, or just a few. Funding to expand healthcare programs could start later or end sooner; tax hikes on corporations and wealthy people might be adjusted; and provisions to fight climate change or curb prescription drug prices could change.
“In the next day or so, we hope to come to a place where we can all move forward,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at the US Capitol in Washington.
“Really good, honest, straightforward negotiations,” Manchin told reporters back at the Capitol after his meeting at the White House with Biden.
He said he did not give the president a new topline figure.
Biden’s problems with fellow Democrats are not just in the US Senate.
Some House Democrats also are bristling at the far-reaching scope of his domestic agenda and are demanding changes.
“We’re obviously at a very sensitive time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
The president is “not going to tell anyone what to do,” Psaki said. “He’s going to have a discussion, have an engagement.”
The closed-door talks come after Republican senators for a second time blocked a bill to keep the government operating past today and allow federal borrowing, risking a federal shutdown and debt default.
Democrats said they would try again before the deadline to pass a bill funding government operations past the Sept. 30 fiscal year-end, likely stripping out the more-heated debate over the debt limit for another day, closer to a separate deadline next month.
Taken together, it is all putting the entire Biden agenda perilously closer to collapse, with consequences certain to shape his presidency and the lawmakers’ political futures.
“It won’t be the end of the world Thursday if we vote it down,” US Representative Hank Johnson said.
The House will just wait for the Senate to act on Biden’s plan, “and then we’ll vote again,” Johnson said.
Holding the 2,000-plus page bill, US Senator John Barrasso said that it was nothing but “big government socialism.”
“This bill represents [US Senator] Bernie Sanders’ socialist dream,” Barrasso said. “It is a nightmare for American taxpayers.”
Biden said that the price tag would actually be zero, because the expansion of government programs would be largely paid for with higher taxes on businesses earning more than US$5 million a year and individuals earning more than US$400,000 a year, or US$450,000 for couples.
