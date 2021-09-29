Anti-LGBT declarations revoked

AFP, WARSAW





Three Polish regions on Monday revoked their self-proclaimed status as “LGBT-ideology free zones” after the EU launched legal action and threatened to withhold funding.

The regions of Krakow, Rzeszow and Lublin in the south and east of the nation canceled their declarations in a coordinated move, following the lead of the Kielce region which did so last week.

The European Commission in July launched legal action against the governments of Hungary and Poland in response to a series of measures seen as discriminatory toward LGBTQ citizens.

Hungary brought in a so-called “anti-pedophilia” law into force earlier this year, which among other things bans the “promotion” of homosexuality and gender reassignment to those aged under 18.

In Poland, about 100 regions, towns and villages covering about one-third of the nation had declared themselves “LGBT-ideology free zones.”

The communities concerned are mainly located in traditionally Catholic parts of the nation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last year said that these areas were “humanity-free zones” and had “no place in our union.”

Brussels had put on hold talks with five of the regions over their application for cash from the EU pandemic recovery fund.

Following the repeals by the regional parliaments on Monday, the campaign group Atlas of Hate said that 16.5 percent of Polish territory was still covered by “LGBT-ideology free zones.”

“It’s clear for me that’s it’s not enough, that we still need to fight,” LGBTQ rights advocate Bart Staszewski said after the votes.

Staszewski drew attention to the issue by signposting Polish towns that had voted in favor of the move as “LGBT-free zones” in protest.

“These zones of exclusions of LGBT people should never exist, especially on Polish soil,” he said. “With our history we should be the leaders of telling about respect, tolerance, acceptance, diversity and equality.”

In the Rzeszow region, local lawmakers voted for a declaration opposing “hate and discrimination on the basis of sex, age, race, handicap, ethnic origin, religion or sexual orientation.”

The declaration also underlined the importance of traditional family values and said Christianity was “the foundation of the Polish state and of our membership of the European community.”