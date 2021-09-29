UK puts army on standby in fuel crisis

The UK on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the kingdom’s pumps dry.

“Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday.

Desperate motorists lined up at fuel pumps across the UK, draining tanks, fraying tempers and prompting calls for the government to use emergency powers to give priority access to healthcare and other essential workers.

Out of use labels are pictured on nozzles on an empty fuel pump at a BP filling station in Manchester, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The British government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.

The military drivers would receive specialized training before deploying if the crisis does not ease in the coming days.

“While the fuel industry expects demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, it’s right that we take this sensible, precautionary step,” British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said. “If required, the deployment of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to help ease pressures caused by spikes in localized demand for fuel.”

The government has already made a drastic U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truck drivers to help plug the shortfall.

Fuel operators, including Shell, BP and Esso, said there was “plenty of fuel at UK refineries” and expected demand to return to normal levels in days, easing the pressure.

“We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would,” the companies said in a joint statement.

However, long lines were seen outside filling stations, even overnight, frustrating drivers and stoking concern about the effects on the wider economy.

“People are desperate. If I don’t get petrol now, I can’t get work anymore,” one driver, David Hart, said as he lined up at a garage in London after a fruitless search at the weekend.

The UK’s biggest public sector union, Unison, said key workers, including doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers, should be given priority access rather than having to wait in line.

“The government could solve this problem now by using emergency powers to designate fuel stations for the sole use of key workers,” Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said.

Medical bodies have already said some healthcare workers have struggled to get to work, while schools have warned that online teaching could resume if teachers are unable to reach their classrooms.

The Petrol Retailers Association said almost half of the UK’s 8,000 pumps had run out of fuel on Sunday, blaming “panic buying, pure and simple” for the issue.

Critics blame government inaction on tackling shortages of truck drivers after the UK’s departure from the EU in January and the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw many foreign drivers leave the UK.

As well as fuel deliveries, the shortage has led to empty supermarket shelves, and raised fears about deliveries of food and toys for Christmas.

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz linked the problems directly to Brexit and said low wages in the sector could make the job less appealing.

“We worked hard to convince the British not to leave the union,” Scholz said.

The situation has evoked the dark days of the 1970s, when energy supply problems led to a three-day working week and fuel rationing in the UK.

It is reminiscent also of late 2000, when people protesting over high fuel prices blockaded oil refineries, bringing the UK to a virtual standstill for weeks.

The British government, which campaigned during Brexit for an end to European free movement, is banking on a short-term visa waiver to plug the gap in drivers, which it says is a problem across Europe.