Turtle delays planes at Japan airport

The Guardian, TOKYO





Turtles on a Runway would probably never rival Snakes on a Plane — a 2006 US action film directed by David Ellis and starring Samuel L. Jackson — for dramatic effect, but one reptile has made headlines after an innocent amble along the tarmac at Japan’s second-busiest airport, delaying five planes.

The turtle, which weighs about 2kg, was seen moving slowly along the tarmac at Narita International Airport in the southern suburbs of Tokyo on Friday morning, prompting a pilot preparing for takeoff to contact air traffic control.

Staff members removed the animal with a net and scanned the 4,000m runway for other creatures and foreign objects, causing a 15-minute delay to five flights, Mainichi Shimbun reported.

They included an All Nippon Airways (ANA) Airbus A380 whose fuselage is decorated with light and dark blue images of sea turtles, an embellishment that debuted in July last year to celebrate the carrier’s service to Hawaii, where the animals are regarded as sacred.

While airport workers are occasionally called on to remove stray cats, raccoon dogs and rabbits from the runway, turtle sightings are extremely rare, Mainichi reported.

Narita officials believe the creature might have come from the airport’s retention pond, located about 100m from the runway, the newspaper added.

Since ANA canceled its 14 weekly flights to Honolulu due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline has been using its fleet of A380s on domestic routes.

The plane in question was about to take off on a flight to the southern Japanese island of Okinawa when the turtle made its appearance.

The airline has shrugged off the disruption.

“In Hawaii, sea turtles are seen as bringing good luck, and we hope this turtle that came to see the flight off signals a bright future,” it said in a statement.