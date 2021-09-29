Japan has protested a South Korean court order on Monday that assets seized from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries be sold off to pay compensation to two women subjected to forced labor for the company during Japan’s occupation of the Korean Peninsula.
A support group for the South Korean forced labor victims welcomed the court decision as a “step forward” on compensation, but top Japanese officials warned of harm to already strained diplomatic ties.
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi yesterday said that the ruling by the Daejeon District Court in South Korea was a “clear violation of international law.”
“We must avoid serious impacts on Japan-South Korea relations,” Motegi said, describing the court’s decision as “truly regrettable” at a regular news conference in Tokyo.
Motegi said that Japan called upon the vice consul at the South Korean embassy in Tokyo to protest the verdict, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said that it would appeal the court decision.
Relations between the two countries, both important US allies in northern Asia, have been dogged by the bitter legacy of Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean Peninsula.
Disagreements over recent rulings related to wartime forced labor, including in brothels, have been followed by a dispute over export controls, which has yet to be resolved.
The two women, Yang Geum-deok and Kim Sung-joo, worked at a Mitsubishi aircraft factory in Nagoya, Japan, when they were teenagers during World War II.
The South Korean Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate the victims, but the company has not done so, with Japan saying that the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty.
A later series of South Korean court rulings allowed seizures of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ assets in the country, drawing strong rebukes from Tokyo.
In the latest decision, the Daejeon District Court in South Korea ruled on Monday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries should liquidate two patents and two trademarks among those seized assets to pay compensation to the women, who are in their 90s, a court official said.
The compensation for each woman was estimated at about 210 million won (US$177,081), the Victims of Japanese Wartime Forced Labor support group said.
The court official declined to confirm the value of the assets.
