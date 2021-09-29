Japan is set to lift all COVID-19 emergency measures when they expire later this week as infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy.
Officials in charge of coronavirus measures got an endorsement from experts at a meeting yesterday, on the condition that an easing of restrictions would be gradual.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was later yesterday expected to announce a lifting of the emergency and subsequent plans.
Photo: AP
With the lifting, Japan would be entirely free of emergency requirements for the first time since April, while government officials are preparing for the relaxed restrictions by instituting other plans such as vaccine passports and virus tests.
The emergency and other measures in all 27 prefectures expire at the end of this month. Some experts want the state of emergency in 19 areas to be eased to a quasi-emergency first to ensure that infections do not quickly rebound, and the government is reportedly considering the strategy.
The emergency has mainly been in the form of requests for restaurants and bars to open for shorter hours and not serve alcohol.
Governors in Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto have said that they plan to keep those requests in place while closely monitoring their local virus situations.
Japan is eager to expand social and economic activities, while balancing the need to prevent a next wave of infections. The government, which is in transition as the governing party chooses a replacement for Suga later this week, is under pressure to maintain effective virus strategies ahead of parliamentary elections in two months.
Japanese Minister for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura, also in charge of COVID-19 measures, said that an easing of the measures would be gradual, as cooler weather raises concern about a resurgence.
Eateries and other commercial establishments required to close early should return to normal hours gradually, while the authorities reinforce healthcare systems to prepare for the next outbreak, officials said.
“Lifting of the emergency doesn’t mean we are 100 percent free,” Shigeru Omi, top medical adviser for the government, told reporters. “The government should send a clear message to the people that we can only relax gradually.”
He urged the authorities to quickly tighten controls when there are early signs of resurgence ahead of holiday periods.
Japan’s ongoing and fifth state of emergency declared in April was repeatedly extended and expanded, turning into the longest since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Despite public weariness and frustration over the measures, Japan has managed to avoid the more restrictive lockdowns imposed elsewhere, while recording about 1.69 million cases of infection and 17,500 deaths from COVID-19.
Infections started to worsen in July and peaked in mid-August after the Tokyo Olympics, surging above 5,000 cases in Tokyo alone and topping 25,000 nationwide. Thousands of patients unable to find hospital beds had to ride out the illness at home.
Officials deny that the games directly caused the upsurge, but experts said that the festive atmosphere made people more socially active and it was indirectly responsible.
Suga decided to step down from party leadership and the premiership after facing criticism over his government’s virus measures and his insistence on holding the Summer Games during a pandemic, despite public opposition.
Daily reported cases have fallen to less than one-10th of the mid-August peak.
Experts attribute the falling numbers to the progress of vaccinations — 56 percent of the population is fully vaccinated — and to people increasing their social distancing efforts after being alarmed by the collapse of medical systems.
Japan is also preparing to start administering boosters — a third shot for those who have received two — to medical personnel by the end of this year and to elderly people early next year, Japanese Minister for Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform Taro Kono has said.
