Theoneste Bagosora, the Rwandan military leader dubbed the “Colonel of the Apocalypse,” has died in Mali, where he was serving a sentence for his role in the 1994 genocide that killed more than 800,000 people — mostly Tutsis.
Bagosora’s death, aged 80, was announced by his son on Facebook on Saturday, in a post that read: “R.I.P. Papa.”
It was confirmed on Sunday.
Photo: AP
“Theoneste Bagosora died in a hospital in Mali yesterday [Saturday] late morning,” said Abubacarr Tambadou, registrar for the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, which oversees prosecution of those responsible for the genocide.
Bagosora was jailed for life in 2008 for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, although his sentence was reduced to 35 years on appeal in 2011.
Once a close ally of then-Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana — they came from the province of Gisenyi — he later reportedly held a grudge after being passed over for promotion to general.
French military intelligence concluded that Bagasora was one of the prime sponsors behind the April 6 assassinations of Habyarimana and then-Burundian president Cyprien Ntaryamira — both ethnic Hutus — as well as the Rwandan army chief of staff.
Their Falcon plane was shot down when preparing to land in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, an event that many blamed on Tutsi rebels and that triggered the massacres.
Then-Rwandan minister of foreign affairs Boniface Ngulinzira, a Hutu moderate, was a few days later killed by soldiers.
Bagasora accused Ngulinzira of making too many concessions to the rebels and, on his return to Rwanda, reportedly said that he was heading home to “prepare the Apocalypse” — something he denied in court hearings.
Bagasora denied having any direct role in the genocide.
With the defense minister also out of the country on a mission, Bagasora was the most senior military official from April 6 to 9, the first days of the genocide — when extremists rounded on the Tutsi majority, Hutu moderates and those from mixed lineages in a massacre that shocked the world.
An appeals court in 2011 found that, while there was no evidence that he ordered the massacres, Bagasora knew that they were planned and did nothing to stop them, even though he was in a position to do so.
