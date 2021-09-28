All aboard Washington’s secret underground transport

AFP, WASHINGTON





Frequented by US presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world’s most powerful movers and shakers — yet few Americans know it exists.

The Capitol Subway System — a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine US Congress in Washington — has been ferrying US politicians back and forth for more than a century.

It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone.

People ride the US Capitol’s subway system in Washington in a 1934 photograph on display at the US Library of Congress. Photo: AFP / Library of Congress, Harris & Ewing Collection

“Children love it, so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it,” said Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the US Senate Historical Office.

The track stretches about 1km, and the 90-second hop between stations is just enough for serious political debate, idle gossip, an impromptu news conference or a moment of reverie.

Today, the bustling main station is abuzz whenever the US Senate is in session, with journalists waiting patiently to swarm legislators as they disembark to vote in the upper chamber.

In 1947, the subway experienced its only recorded assassination attempt, when a disgruntled former Capitol Police officer, William Kaiser, opened fire with a .22-caliber pistol on presidential hopeful John Bricker.

The senator dived for cover into a subway car, yelling at the driver to whisk him away, as a second bullet whistled over his head.

“Only good fortune and the bad marksmanship of his assailant saved the senator,” the New York Times reported after the gunman fled the scene, only to be arrested later.

In less querulous times, political leaders have seen the subway as something of a refuge.

On a Saturday in January 1911, then-US president William Howard Taft alarmed aides when he went missing for about one hour to go see the trains.

“A keen thrill of fear swept over the city when anxious inquiries at the White House brought forth the reply that the president could not be found. The alarm spread like a forest fire,” the Washington Times reported at the time.

The first subway was opened on March 7, 1909, for senators hoping to avoid the punishing Washington heat as they traveled from their offices to the upper chamber.

Electric Studebaker automobiles were replaced by a monorail with its own track three years later and, in 1960, officials added four US$75,000 electric subway cars — dubbed “swift chariots of democracy” by the Senate chaplain.

A House line connected the Rayburn House Office Building to the Capitol five years after that and, in 1993, an US$18 million Disneyland-style driverless train was introduced to great fanfare.

Some on Capitol Hill see the gentility of subway interactions becoming rarer as health-conscious politicians with step counters increasingly take to walking, but the clientele will never truly disappear as long as the urgent task of running the country requires busy people to be in 10 places at once.

“If you’re in a rush, it’s great,” Holt said.