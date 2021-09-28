Canada wary as it mends ties with China: minister

‘EYES WIDE OPEN’: Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau said that Canada’s approach to China has become ‘coexist,’ ‘compete,’ ‘cooperate’ and ‘challenge’

Reuters, Toronto





Canada’s “eyes are wide open” when it comes to normalizing its relationship with China, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau said on Sunday, two days after the release of a Huawei executive following almost three years of house arrest in Vancouver.

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非), flew back to China on Friday last week after reaching an agreement with US prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. That resulted in the scrapping of her extradition battle in a Canadian court.

Soon after Meng flew to China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor — two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng’s arrest in Vancouver in December 2018 on a US warrant — were released by Beijing.

Garneau said that the Canadian government is following a fourfold approach to China: “coexist,” “compete,” “cooperate” and “challenge.”

Canada would compete with China on issues such as trade and cooperate on climate change, while challenging it on its treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong, as Ottawa has done in the past, he said.

“Let me say, our eyes are wide open. We have been saying that for some time. There was no path to a relationship with China as long as the two Michaels were being detained,” Garneau said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Garneau received the two Canadians on Saturday when they arrived in Calgary, after spending more than 1,000 days in solitary confinement.

Spavor was accused of supplying photographs of military equipment to Kovrig and sentenced last month to 11 years in jail. Kovrig had been awaiting sentencing.

Trudeau, who won a third term on Monday last week after a tight election, had vowed to improve ties with China after becoming prime minister in 2015, building on his father’s success in establishing diplomatic ties with China in 1970.

Even before Meng’s arrest, Canada’s repeated questioning of China’s human rights positions had irked Beijing, and the two countries have failed to become closer.

China has always denied any link between Meng’s extradition case and the detention of the two Canadians, but Garneau said that “the immediate return of the two Michaels linked” it to Meng’s case in a “very direct manner.”

Garneau said that he had heard about the deferred prosecution agreement several weeks ago, which opened the door to the return of the two men.