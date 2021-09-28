Swiss approve same-sex marriage by wide margin

EQUAL FOOTING: Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007, but the change would allow same-sex partners to adopt, among other benefits

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland





Cheers rang out, hugs were exchanged and rainbow-colored flags waved overhead across Switzerland as the Swiss resoundingly voted to allow same-sex couples to marry, final results of a nationwide referendum showed on Sunday.

The measure passed with 64.1 percent of the vote, while more than half of all voters approved in each of Switzerland’s 26 cantons, or states, official results showed.

The vote — years in the making — is set to bring the Alpine nation in line with many others in western Europe and wraps up an often tense campaign between rival sides.

A couple on Sunday pose with a slice of cake at an event in Bern following a nationwide referendum in which Swiss voters approved the government’s plan to introduce same-sex marriage. Photo: AFP

Head of the Swiss Department of Justice and Police Karin Keller-Sutter wrote on Twitter that the government would implement the decision quickly and, under current plans, the new rules would take effect on July 1 next year.

Switzerland’s parliament and the governing Swiss Federal Council — on which Keller-Sutter sits — had supported the “Marriage for All” measure, which marks a key step for greater rights for gays and lesbians in Switzerland.

The country has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.

“With this, all couples will in the future be treated equally before the law: All can enter into a civil marriage, with the same rights and obligations,” Keller-Sutter wrote.

Passage is set to put same-sex partners on an equal legal footing with heterosexual couples by allowing them to adopt children and facilitating citizenship for same-sex spouses. It would also permit lesbian couples to utilize regulated sperm donation.

“This is a historic day for us and for Switzerland; this is a great step forward, something we have been waiting for for years,” Geneva Federation of LGBT Associations copresident Laura Russo said at a gathering of joyous supporters of the measure along a pedestrian street in Geneva, Switzerland. “This initiative was begun in 2013; we had to wait eight years for the vote to happen — and here, this is a big ‘yes,’” Russo said.

Opponents believe that replacing civil partnerships with full marriage rights would undermine families based on a union between a man and a woman.

Benjamin Roduit, a member of the Christian Democratic People’s Party, which spearheaded the effort to stop same-sex marriage, claimed at least some success in raising awareness about his party’s positions despite the defeat at the ballot box.

“On our side we have tried to draw attention to the central problem, the one of children and medically assisted procreation,” he said. “On that point, I think we have succeeded in raising awareness among the Swiss people and we will still be here when other steps will be proposed.”

The campaign has been rife with allegations of unfair tactics, with the opposing sides decrying the ripping down of posters, LGBT hotlines getting flooded with complaints, hostile e-mails, shouted insults against campaigners and efforts to silence opposing views.

Switzerland, which has a population of 8.5 million, is traditionally conservative and only extended the right to vote to all women in the country in 1990.

Most countries in western Europe already recognize same-sex marriage, while most of those in central and eastern Europe do not permit wedlock between two men or two women.

At a polling station in Geneva, voter Anna Leimgruber said she cast her ballot for the “no” camp, because she believed “children would need to have a dad and a mom.”

However, Nicolas Dzierlatka, who voted “yes,” said that what children need is love.

“I think what’s important for children is that they are loved and respected — and I think there are children who are not respected or loved in so-called ‘hetero’ couples,” he said.