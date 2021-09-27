World News Quick Take

INDIA

Gangster shot in courtroom

Gunmen dressed as lawyers shot dead a notorious gangster inside a Delhi courtroom on Friday before police killed the two assailants. Jitendra Gogi, a mobster detained last year, was standing before a judge when two men suddenly opened fire, police told reporters. Witnesses said about a dozen shots were fired during the battle in the courtroom. Gogi was hit up to five times before the fake lawyers were killed by police. The gunmen were from a rival gang, police told reporters. At least one of the two attackers was also on the Delhi police’s wanted list.

LEBANON

Man dies after ingesting fuel

A Syrian man has died after swallowing gasoline he was siphoning out of his vehicle’s tank with a plastic tube, Lebanon’s national news agency reported on Saturday. The country is experiencing a paralyzing fuel shortage that has driven some to peddle gasoline on the street in plastic bottles. People sometimes use plastic hoses to siphon fuel, filling bottles either to sell on the black market or fill other vehicles. The Lebanese National News Agency said the young man in the northern town of Bhannine died in the hospital where he was transferred after swallowing the gasoline from his vehicle’s tank. It offered no further details. Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

CHILE

Protest targets migrants

About 3,000 people marched on Saturday in the northern port city of Iquique to protest the presence of undocumented Venezuelans, with some demonstrators scuffling with migrants and a radical fringe setting fire to belongings at an empty immigrant camp. The demonstrators shouted “No more illegal immigration” and sang the local anthem as well as Chile’s national anthem, saying that “Chile is a republic that will be respected.” Police stepped in to break up a number of minor fights, which they said were caused by Chileans who attacked Venezuelan migrants living on the street. The migrants have scrambled around the city since early Saturday to try to find less visible spots to camp, reporters said.

ISRAEL

Four killed in shootout

At least four Palestinian gunmen were yesterday killed in shootouts with security forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas, the military said. Yesterday’s violence was the deadliest between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank in the past few weeks and came amid heightened tensions following this year’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

UNITED STATES

Fatal fall investigated

San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her two-year-old son on Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The pair fell from the third-level concourse — the equivalent of six stories high — to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive, police said. Their names were not released. The child’s father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police reported. Police told the Union-Tribune that it is too early to know whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but noted that the victims’ deaths “appeared to be suspicious.”