Saudi masters ‘live art’ of crossbreeding pythons

AFP, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia





Saudi Faisal Malaikah’s love for non-venomous snakes has evolved from having just one when he was five to ultimately crossbreeding dozens to produce “live art” in unique colors and patterns.

In the garden of his palace in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, the 35-year-old businessman has a sign on a wall in green block letters that reads: “THE SNAKE ROOM.”

“There are people who collect precious stones or classical cars or paintings. As for me, I like to collect live art,” the father of three said, referring to his collection of more than 100 reticulated pythons — the world’s longest snake — from southeast Asia.

Faisal Malikah holds a reticulated python at his house in the Saudi Red Sea resort of Jeddah on Sept. 16. Photo: AFP

“They are popular in the fashion industry, where their skin is used to make bags, shoes and belts, but one out of every 1,000 snakes hunted is one with a rare color,” Malaikah said.

“The hunters sell the unique-colored snakes to collectors like myself ... and I crossbreed to produce rare genetic mutations with patterns and colors unseen before,” he said, pointing at a gold and gray-dotted white snake wrapped around his left arm.

Malaikah said he has no interest in selling to fashion brands, criticized by animal rights group for their unethical use of animal skins.

“I value life, so I love [the snakes] alive and not as bags or shoes,” he said.

In the air-conditioned room, the creatures slither around in large glass-encased boxes, with holes just large enough for them to flick their tongues out. Sawdust is spread across the floors of the boxes, absorbing odors from the snakes’ droppings.

Crossbreeding the pythons takes time and patience, as it takes “three or four generations ... and about 10 to 12 years” to produce a tri-colored snake, Malaikah said.

In the wild, pythons are constrictors, meaning they coil their bodies around their prey and squeeze until it dies, swallowing it whole. They are not venomous.

At the palace, Malaikah feeds them chickens or rabbits once a week.

Working alongside Malaikah is his friend, 32-year-old Ibrahim al-Sharif. He said that Malaikah, the CEO of a finance company, had spared no expense, bringing in specialists from the US to learn more about crossbreeding and mutations.

“Malaikah has spent lots of time, effort and money on this hobby,” he said. In one of the enclosures is a 6m long white python with golden markings. The snake, eight years old and weighing 100kg, moves with great effort.

“The snakes I have are unlike any in the world or very rare, some worth US$100,000,” Malaikah said.

However, he added that most of his snakes are worth between US$200 and US$20,000 each.

For Malaikah, living among the widely feared creatures is a dream come true.

“Since I was a boy, I would go to libraries looking for books about snakes and reptiles,” he said.

“You can say that I have always lived in an atmosphere of a biology class,” he added, laughing.

While collecting snakes might have been an unusual hobby for a child, Malaikah said that his family never had a problem with it.

“These are mysterious creatures, and it is natural for people to be afraid of them ... but I love them, especially that they are my creations,” he said.