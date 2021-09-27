Mali approaches Russian security, criticizes France

SEEKING NEW PARTNERS: Mali accused France of abandoning the African country by withdrawing its troops, leaving it to consider paramiltary services from Russia

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown.

European countries this week warned the Malian government on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly against hiring paramilitaries from Russia’s controversial Wagner Group.

However, with Paris set to reduce its military presence in Mali, Lavrov told reporters that the Malian government was turning towards “private Russian companies.”

“This is activity which has been carried out on a legitimate basis,” Lavrov told a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

“We have nothing to do with that,” he said, adding that the Malian government estimated that “its own capacities would be insufficient in the absence of external support” and initiated the discussions.

The army-dominated government in Bamako is close to hiring 1,000 Wagner paramilitaries, reports showed.

France has warned Mali that hiring the fighters from the private security firm would isolate the country internationally.

However, Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga accused France of abandoning his country with the “unilateral” decision to withdraw troops as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

He said that his government was justified to “seek other partners” to boost security and slammed a “lack of consultation” by Paris.

The Wagner Group is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Western countries accuse it of acting on behalf of Moscow.

Russian paramilitaries, private security instructors and companies have grown increasingly influential in Africa in the past few years, particularly in the conflict-ridden Central African Republic, where the UN has accused Wagner contractors of committing abuses.

Moscow admits having deployed “instructors” to the country, but says that they are not active in fighting.

Russia said that there are no paramilitaries in Libya, despite Western claims to the contrary.

The UN, which has about 15,000 peacekeepers in Mali, has also expressed concern at the possible involvement of Wagner fighters.

The EU, which trains Malian troops through its EU Training Mission in Mali, made up of 700 soldiers from 25 European countries, has warned that Wagner’s involvement would “seriously” affect its relations with Bamako.

“To say: ‘I was there first, get out,’ it’s insulting, first of all for the government in Bamako, which invited foreign partners,” Lavrov said.

France, which has lost 52 soldiers in the Sahel region since it began engagements in January 2013, has announced that it would reorganize its military presence around a tighter unit centered on targeted strikes against militant leaders and on supporting local armies.

French troops are due to leave some bases by the end of the year, and their numbers in the Sahel should fall from about 5,000 currently to 2,500 or 3,000 by 2023.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly on Monday last week said that France was not abandoning Mali and that it remained “determined” to continue the fight against terrorism alongside Malian forces.