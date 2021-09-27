Russia in line with US, China on Afghanistan

AP, United Nations





Russia, China, Pakistan and the US are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said Saturday.

Lavrov said the four countries are in ongoing contact. He said that representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan recently traveled to Qatar and then to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.

Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does not reflect “the whole gamut of Afghan society — ethno-religious and political forces — so we are engaging in contacts. They are ongoing.”

The Taliban has promised an inclusive government, a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when it last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, including respecting women’s rights, providing stability after 20 years of war, fighting terrorism and extremism, and stopping militants from launching attacks.

However, recent moves suggest that it might be returning to more repressive policies, particularly toward women and girls.

“What’s most important ... is to ensure that the promises that they have proclaimed publicly to be kept,” Lavrov said.

At a wide-ranging news conference and in his speech afterward at the UN General Assembly, Lavrov criticized the US for its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He said the US and NATO pullout “was carried out out without any consideration of the consequences ... that there are many weapons left in Afghanistan.”

It remains critical, he said, that such weapons are not used for “destructive purposes.”