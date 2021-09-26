World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Democracy group disbands

The pro-democracy group that organized three decades of annual vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square massacre voted to disband yesterday in the face of China’s sweeping clampdown on dissent. “This is a very painful dissolution,” Tsang Kin-shing (曾健成), a member of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, said after the vote.

COLOMBIA

Shark fins seized

Thousands of shark fins were confiscated by authorities before they could be illegally shipped to Hong Kong, officials said. Bogota “seized 3,493 shark fins and 117 kilos of fish bladders that were en route to Hong Kong,” Secretary of Environment for Bogota Carolina Urrutia said. The haul highlights the continued demand for shark fin, served at wedding banquets in some Chinese communities and falsely believed to have medicinal properties. The fins, removed from 900 to 1,000 sharks measuring up to 5m, were found on Friday in five boxes in Bogota’s busiest airport, El Dorado.

UNITED STATES

Nurse fined over false cures

Colorado’s attorney general announced that a nurse practitioner has been fined US$40,000 for marketing “alleged cures” for COVID-19, including the anti-parasite drug ivermectin. Siegfried Emme, owner of Loveland Medical Clinic, also advertised intravenous therapies, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said.

MOROCCO

Three cities led by women

The nation’s capital, Rabat, elected a woman as mayor for the first time on Friday, meaning three of the kingdom’s main cities are led by women following elections earlier this month. “It’s a historical day for the city of lights,” Asmaa Rhlalou, 52, said after Rabat’s municipal council chose her as mayor of the city of 550,000 people. The vote follows nationwide parliamentary, regional and municipal polls on Sept. 8. Rhlalou’s party, the National Rally of Independents, thrashed long-ruling Islamists nationally to put its leader, businessman Aziz Akhannouch, in line to lead a new government.

UNITED KINGDOM

Climate activists arrested

Police arrested 39 people on Friday after dozens of climate protesters temporarily blocked access to the Port of Dover, Europe’s busiest ferry hub, demanding that the government step up home insulation. The civil disobedience demonstration is the latest by Insulate Britain, a new group whose activists have repeatedly blocked traffic on London’s busy M25 orbital motorway. Police in Kent said the 39 people were detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and obstructing a highway, after officers were alerted to people blocking roads near the port on Friday morning. Insulate Britain earlier apologized for the disruption, but said it was “the only way to keep the issue of insulation on the agenda.”

UNITED STATES

Some sanctions waived

The country on Friday announced two exemptions to its sanctions imposed on Afghanistan to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Taliban-controlled country. The provisions allow the US government, aid groups and international organizations “to engage in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan or other activities that support basic human needs” there, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.