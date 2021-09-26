HONG KONG
Democracy group disbands
The pro-democracy group that organized three decades of annual vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square massacre voted to disband yesterday in the face of China’s sweeping clampdown on dissent. “This is a very painful dissolution,” Tsang Kin-shing (曾健成), a member of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, said after the vote.
COLOMBIA
Shark fins seized
Thousands of shark fins were confiscated by authorities before they could be illegally shipped to Hong Kong, officials said. Bogota “seized 3,493 shark fins and 117 kilos of fish bladders that were en route to Hong Kong,” Secretary of Environment for Bogota Carolina Urrutia said. The haul highlights the continued demand for shark fin, served at wedding banquets in some Chinese communities and falsely believed to have medicinal properties. The fins, removed from 900 to 1,000 sharks measuring up to 5m, were found on Friday in five boxes in Bogota’s busiest airport, El Dorado.
UNITED STATES
Nurse fined over false cures
Colorado’s attorney general announced that a nurse practitioner has been fined US$40,000 for marketing “alleged cures” for COVID-19, including the anti-parasite drug ivermectin. Siegfried Emme, owner of Loveland Medical Clinic, also advertised intravenous therapies, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said.
MOROCCO
Three cities led by women
The nation’s capital, Rabat, elected a woman as mayor for the first time on Friday, meaning three of the kingdom’s main cities are led by women following elections earlier this month. “It’s a historical day for the city of lights,” Asmaa Rhlalou, 52, said after Rabat’s municipal council chose her as mayor of the city of 550,000 people. The vote follows nationwide parliamentary, regional and municipal polls on Sept. 8. Rhlalou’s party, the National Rally of Independents, thrashed long-ruling Islamists nationally to put its leader, businessman Aziz Akhannouch, in line to lead a new government.
UNITED KINGDOM
Climate activists arrested
Police arrested 39 people on Friday after dozens of climate protesters temporarily blocked access to the Port of Dover, Europe’s busiest ferry hub, demanding that the government step up home insulation. The civil disobedience demonstration is the latest by Insulate Britain, a new group whose activists have repeatedly blocked traffic on London’s busy M25 orbital motorway. Police in Kent said the 39 people were detained on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and obstructing a highway, after officers were alerted to people blocking roads near the port on Friday morning. Insulate Britain earlier apologized for the disruption, but said it was “the only way to keep the issue of insulation on the agenda.”
UNITED STATES
Some sanctions waived
The country on Friday announced two exemptions to its sanctions imposed on Afghanistan to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Taliban-controlled country. The provisions allow the US government, aid groups and international organizations “to engage in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan or other activities that support basic human needs” there, the Department of the Treasury said in a statement.
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
PLANNING TO REOPEN: Amid 1,607 new COVID-19 cases, the country is making a shift away from lockdowns, acknowledging that outbreaks will happen Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases yesterday as states and territories gradually shift from trying to eliminate outbreaks to living with the virus. Victoria, home to about a quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, recorded 507 cases as Premier Daniel Andrews said a weeks-long lockdown will end once 70 percent of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, whether or not there are new cases. Andrews said the state might reach that vaccination threshold around Oct. 26. About 43 percent of Victorians have been fully vaccinated, 46 percent nationwide. “We will do so cautiously, but make no mistake, we are opening this place
‘SMOKESCREEN’: An agreement to declare an end to the Korean War would be ‘of no help at all’ and used to cover up ‘US hostile policy,’ a North Korean official said The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday said it was “admirable” of South Korea to propose a formal end to the Korean War, but demanded Seoul first drop its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang. Kim Yo-jong’s remarks, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, were in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s recent calls for declaring an official end to the 1950-1953 conflict that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war for more than half a century. In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Moon proposed