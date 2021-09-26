Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that stalled talks on the Iranian nuclear accord would resume “very soon,” but the US responded by saying it was not sure what time frame Tehran had in mind.
The talks, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the US to the 2015 agreement trashed by former US president Donald Trump — as well as Iran’s return to full compliance.
“We are reviewing the Vienna negotiations files currently and very soon Iran’s negotiations with the four plus one countries will recommence,” Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in New York, referring to Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany.
“We see a constructive type of negotiation that will lead to tangible verifiable results in the foreign policy of the new government in Iran,” he added during a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Asked what Amir-Abdollahian meant by “very soon,” a senior Iranian official said on condition of anonymity that “it can mean a few days, it can mean a few weeks.”
“As soon as we finish the review process, without any time to be wasted, we shall return to the negotiations table,” the official said.
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said the US had heard the “message” of “soon and very soon” all week at the UN.
“But we have up until this point not received clarity on what precisely that means,” he told reporters.
European nations are trying to kick-start the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that Trump pulled the US out of in 2018. He reinstated sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.
A senior US official this week made clear Washington’s frustration with Tehran over the absence of any “positive indication” it is prepared to return to the talks to “close down the remaining issues.”
However, Amir-Abdollahian pointed the blame at Biden’s administration, accusing the White House of sending “contradictory messages” on reviving the deal.
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
PLANNING TO REOPEN: Amid 1,607 new COVID-19 cases, the country is making a shift away from lockdowns, acknowledging that outbreaks will happen Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases yesterday as states and territories gradually shift from trying to eliminate outbreaks to living with the virus. Victoria, home to about a quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, recorded 507 cases as Premier Daniel Andrews said a weeks-long lockdown will end once 70 percent of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, whether or not there are new cases. Andrews said the state might reach that vaccination threshold around Oct. 26. About 43 percent of Victorians have been fully vaccinated, 46 percent nationwide. “We will do so cautiously, but make no mistake, we are opening this place
‘SMOKESCREEN’: An agreement to declare an end to the Korean War would be ‘of no help at all’ and used to cover up ‘US hostile policy,’ a North Korean official said The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday said it was “admirable” of South Korea to propose a formal end to the Korean War, but demanded Seoul first drop its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang. Kim Yo-jong’s remarks, carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, were in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s recent calls for declaring an official end to the 1950-1953 conflict that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war for more than half a century. In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Moon proposed