Nuclear talks will restart ‘very soon’: Iranian minister

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that stalled talks on the Iranian nuclear accord would resume “very soon,” but the US responded by saying it was not sure what time frame Tehran had in mind.

The talks, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the US to the 2015 agreement trashed by former US president Donald Trump — as well as Iran’s return to full compliance.

“We are reviewing the Vienna negotiations files currently and very soon Iran’s negotiations with the four plus one countries will recommence,” Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in New York, referring to Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany.

“We see a constructive type of negotiation that will lead to tangible verifiable results in the foreign policy of the new government in Iran,” he added during a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Asked what Amir-Abdollahian meant by “very soon,” a senior Iranian official said on condition of anonymity that “it can mean a few days, it can mean a few weeks.”

“As soon as we finish the review process, without any time to be wasted, we shall return to the negotiations table,” the official said.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said the US had heard the “message” of “soon and very soon” all week at the UN.

“But we have up until this point not received clarity on what precisely that means,” he told reporters.

European nations are trying to kick-start the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that Trump pulled the US out of in 2018. He reinstated sanctions on Iran that Washington had lifted as part of the agreement.

A senior US official this week made clear Washington’s frustration with Tehran over the absence of any “positive indication” it is prepared to return to the talks to “close down the remaining issues.”

However, Amir-Abdollahian pointed the blame at Biden’s administration, accusing the White House of sending “contradictory messages” on reviving the deal.