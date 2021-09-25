World News Quick Take

HONG KONG

Beijing expands control

China’s Cabinet-level office overseeing Hong Kong has expanded by creating two departments to oversee propaganda and security affairs, local media reported, signaling Beijing’s growing footprint in the territory. The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office’s (HKMAO) new propaganda department is to focus on communicating news, while managing journalists from the two special administrative regions based in the mainland, the agency’s Web site says. The second department is to coordinate matters related to national security. The changes were added to an organization summary on the Beijing-based office’s Web site on Thursday, the South China Morning Post and Sing Tao reported. Zeng Jian (曾健), 52, and Wang Zhenmin (王振民), 55, are to head the propaganda and security departments respectively, the two reports said, citing people familiar with the matter. Both men have significant experience at the HKMAO and the Liaison Office, the central government’s top body in the former British colony, the Post reported.

UNITED STATES

Floyd killer to appeal

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an intent to appeal with the Minnesota state appellate court in his murder conviction for the death of George Floyd. A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty in April of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a black man. The video of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd for more than eight minutes during the arrest caused outrage around the world and the largest protest movement seen in the nation in decade. Chauvin was jailed for 22-and-a-half years in June. In documents filed on Thursday, Chauvin raised 14 issues about his prosecution, including the court’s denial of a request for a change of venue, that he believed supported his request for an appeal. The Minnesota District Court could not immediately be reached for comment.

RUSSIA

Five climbers die on Elbrus

Five climbers died after a blizzard on Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said yesterday. Thursday’s incident struck when a group of 19 climbers were at an altitude of more than 5,000m. Elbrus, in North Caucasus, is the highest mountain in Europe at 5,642m. “Unfortunately, five people died,” the ministry said. The remaining 14 were taken down to the Azau Valley below and the rescue was carried out in “the most difficult conditions,” with strong winds, low visibility and sub-zero temperatures, it said. The company which organized the climb said there were four professional guides accompanying the climbers. The guides and some of the participants have been hospitalized with frostbite.

CAMBODIA

‘Festival of the Dead’ halted

The government has canceled the “Festival of the Dead” after a COVID-19 outbreak among monks in the capital. Worshipers around the country visit pagodas during the two-week Pchum Ben festival to offer prayers and food to the spirits of their ancestors. This year’s observance began on Wednesday, but was halted after nearly 50 Buddhist monks tested positive for COVID-19 and authorities locked down their temple in Phnom Penh. The festival cancelation was “necessary to control the spread of COVID-19 ... at the time that Cambodia is reopening schools and is planning to reopen the country,” Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a Thursday night statement.