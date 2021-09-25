Footprints dating back 23,000 years have been discovered in the US, suggesting humans settled North America long before the end of the last Ice Age, research published on Thursday showed.
The findings push back the date at which the continent was colonized by its first inhabitants by thousands of years.
The footprints were left in mud on the banks of a long-since dried up lake, which is now part of a New Mexico desert.
Photo: AP
Sediment filled the indentations and hardened into rock, protecting evidence of our ancient relatives, and giving scientists a detailed insight into their lives.
“Many tracks appear to be those of teenagers and children; large adult footprints are less frequent,” the authors of the study published in the American journal Science wrote.
“One hypothesis for this is the division of labor, in which adults are involved in skilled tasks whereas ‘fetching and carrying’ are delegated to teenagers,” they wrote.
“Children accompany the teenagers, and collectively they leave a higher number of footprints,” they wrote.
Researchers also found tracks left by mammoths, prehistoric wolves and even giant sloths, which appear to have been around at the same time as the humans visited the lake.
The Americas were the last continent to be reached by humanity.
For decades, the most commonly accepted theory has been that settlers came to North America from eastern Siberia across a land bridge — the present-day Bering Strait.
From Alaska, they headed south to kinder climes.
Archeological evidence, including spearheads used to kill mammoths, has long suggested a 13,500-year-old settlement associated with so-called Clovis culture — named after a town in New Mexico.
This was considered the continent’s first civilization, and the forerunner of groups that became known as Native Americans.
However, the notion of Clovis culture has been challenged over the past 20 years, with new discoveries that have pushed back the age of the first settlements.
Generally, even this pushed-back estimate of the age of the first settlements had not been more than 16,000 years, after the end of the so-called “last glacial maximum” — the period when ice sheets were at their most widespread.
This episode, which lasted until about 20,000 years ago, is crucial because it is believed that with ice covering much of the northern parts of the continent, human migration from Asia into North America and beyond would have been very difficult.
