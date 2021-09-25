UK vows to solve trucker shortage

Reuters, LONDON





Britain yesterday vowed to do whatever it takes to resolve a trucker shortage that has closed gasoline stations and strained supermarket supply chains to breaking point, but the haulage industry cautioned that there were no quick fixes.

Just as the world’s fifth-largest economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, a spike in European natural gas prices and a post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers has left Britain grappling with soaring energy prices and a potential food supply crunch.

BP temporarily closed some of its 1,200 UK gasoline stations due to a lack of unleaded and diesel grades, which it blamed on driver shortages. ExxonMobil’s Esso said a small number of its 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites had also been affected.

A sign outside a BP gasoline station in Hildenborough, England, yesterday tells motorists that the station is closed due to a lack of fuel. Photo: AFP

Lines formed at some gasoline stations in London and the English county of Kent yesterday, as motorists rushed to fill up, reporters said. For months, supermarkets and farmers have warned that a shortage of truck drivers was straining supply chains to breaking point — making it harder to get goods onto shelves.

British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said there was a global shortage of truckers after COVID-19 halted truck driver testing so Britain was doubling the number of tests.

Asked if the government would ease visa rules, he said the government would look at all options.

“We’ll do whatever it takes,” Shapps told Sky News. “We’ll move heaven and earth to do whatever we can to make sure that shortages are alleviated with HGV [heavy goods vehicle] drivers.”

“We should see it smooth out fairly quickly,” he said.

Hauliers and logistics companies cautioned that there were no quick fixes and that any change to testing or visas would likely be too late to alleviate the pre-Christmas shortages as retailers stockpile months ahead.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has insisted that there would be no return to the 1970s when Britain was cast by allies as the “sick man of Europe” with three-day weeks, energy shortages and rampant inflation.

However, as ministers urged the public not to panic buy, some of Britain’s biggest supermarkets have warned that a shortage of truck drivers could lead to just that ahead of Christmas.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that Johnson, whom he met in New York, had asked him for an “emergency” agreement to supply a food product that is lacking in Britain, although the British embassy disputed Bolsonaro’s account.

The Road Haulage Association has called on the government to allow short-term visas for international drivers to enter Britain and fill the gap, while British drivers are being trained for the future.

“It’s an enormous challenge,”

Association head Rod McKenzie said that international drivers could help in the short term, even if it might be too late to help Christmas, and in the longer term, the industry needed better pay and conditions to attract workers.