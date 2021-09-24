CHINA
No censored users: Xiaomi
Xiaomi on Wednesday said that its devices do not censor users’ communications, a day after the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense recommended that consumers avoid Chinese phones due to a censoring feature. The censoring capability in Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 5G phone software has been turned off for the “European Union region,” but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center said in a report on Tuesday. In a statement on Wednesday, a Xiaomi spokesman said that its device “does not censor communications to or from its users.” “Xiaomi fully respects and protects the legal rights of all users,” he added.
GUINEA-BISSAU
Strike paralyzes hospitals
Striking medical workers have paralyzed hospitals, officials said on Wednesday, with the government deploying army medics as a stop-gap solution. On Tuesday, nurses and healthcare technicians launched an “indefinite boycott” to demand payment of overtime, better equipment and hazard bonuses for workers on COVID-19 wards. Felipe Cafe Mbatche, a health technician and the Simao Mendes union spokesman, said that eight heads of department had quit on Tuesday, for unspecified reasons. “It’s a long-term problem,” he said, pointing to a lack of overtime pay, among other issues.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Far right seeks ‘Czexit’ vote
The far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party, which might play a role in forming a new government next month, would demand that the Cabinet propose legislation that could lead to a referendum on leaving the EU, party head Tomio Okamura said on Wednesday. While Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ Action of Dissatisfied Citizens party is likely to win the largest share of the vote in an election early next month, the pro-EU party might struggle to form a majority. As the main opposition groups refuse to form a coalition with Babis, Okamura’s party might become a partner in the talks. Okamura said that a pledge to propose a law on holding referendums, currently not possible, would be his price.
FRANCE
Sub builder readies invoice
The Naval Group consortium on Wednesday said that it would send a “detailed and calculated proposal” to Australia of the costs that it expects Canberra to pay for scrapping a massive contract to purchase the country’s submarines. Australia in 2016 agreed to buy 12 diesel-powered submarines built by the group at a cost of US$36.5 billion. However, last week, Australia ditched the deal. Naval Group CEO Pierre Eric Pommellet told Le Figaro newspaper that an invoice would be sent to Australia “in a few weeks.” “We will assert our rights,” he added.
PERU
Bodies found 800 years on
Workers laying gas pipes found the remains of eight people buried in a common tomb with food and musical instruments about 800 years ago, archeologist Cecilia Camargo said on Wednesday. The bodies of adults and children had been wrapped in plant material, with corn, dishes and a variety of wind instruments, including flutes, placed around them, said Camargo, who had been hired by the Calidda gas firm. The eight, who had lived in the ancient town of Chilca, had been buried with shells on their heads and had bags in which coca leaves could be kept. “It is an important find that gives us more information about the pre-Hispanic history of Chilca,” Camargo said.
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
FREE-FOR-ALL CONTEST: Taro Kono’s popular support means that he ‘probably has the edge, but if he has a lead, it’s a very vulnerable one,’ an Asia expert said The campaign to become Japan’s next prime minister began yesterday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan’s digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a nation that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Whoever the party picks in a Sept. 29 vote is to contest
PLANNING TO REOPEN: Amid 1,607 new COVID-19 cases, the country is making a shift away from lockdowns, acknowledging that outbreaks will happen Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases yesterday as states and territories gradually shift from trying to eliminate outbreaks to living with the virus. Victoria, home to about a quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, recorded 507 cases as Premier Daniel Andrews said a weeks-long lockdown will end once 70 percent of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, whether or not there are new cases. Andrews said the state might reach that vaccination threshold around Oct. 26. About 43 percent of Victorians have been fully vaccinated, 46 percent nationwide. “We will do so cautiously, but make no mistake, we are opening this place