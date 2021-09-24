World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

No censored users: Xiaomi

Xiaomi on Wednesday said that its devices do not censor users’ communications, a day after the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense recommended that consumers avoid Chinese phones due to a censoring feature. The censoring capability in Xiaomi’s Mi 10T 5G phone software has been turned off for the “European Union region,” but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center said in a report on Tuesday. In a statement on Wednesday, a Xiaomi spokesman said that its device “does not censor communications to or from its users.” “Xiaomi fully respects and protects the legal rights of all users,” he added.

GUINEA-BISSAU

Strike paralyzes hospitals

Striking medical workers have paralyzed hospitals, officials said on Wednesday, with the government deploying army medics as a stop-gap solution. On Tuesday, nurses and healthcare technicians launched an “indefinite boycott” to demand payment of overtime, better equipment and hazard bonuses for workers on COVID-19 wards. Felipe Cafe Mbatche, a health technician and the Simao Mendes union spokesman, said that eight heads of department had quit on Tuesday, for unspecified reasons. “It’s a long-term problem,” he said, pointing to a lack of overtime pay, among other issues.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Far right seeks ‘Czexit’ vote

The far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy party, which might play a role in forming a new government next month, would demand that the Cabinet propose legislation that could lead to a referendum on leaving the EU, party head Tomio Okamura said on Wednesday. While Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ Action of Dissatisfied Citizens party is likely to win the largest share of the vote in an election early next month, the pro-EU party might struggle to form a majority. As the main opposition groups refuse to form a coalition with Babis, Okamura’s party might become a partner in the talks. Okamura said that a pledge to propose a law on holding referendums, currently not possible, would be his price.

FRANCE

Sub builder readies invoice

The Naval Group consortium on Wednesday said that it would send a “detailed and calculated proposal” to Australia of the costs that it expects Canberra to pay for scrapping a massive contract to purchase the country’s submarines. Australia in 2016 agreed to buy 12 diesel-powered submarines built by the group at a cost of US$36.5 billion. However, last week, Australia ditched the deal. Naval Group CEO Pierre Eric Pommellet told Le Figaro newspaper that an invoice would be sent to Australia “in a few weeks.” “We will assert our rights,” he added.

PERU

Bodies found 800 years on

Workers laying gas pipes found the remains of eight people buried in a common tomb with food and musical instruments about 800 years ago, archeologist Cecilia Camargo said on Wednesday. The bodies of adults and children had been wrapped in plant material, with corn, dishes and a variety of wind instruments, including flutes, placed around them, said Camargo, who had been hired by the Calidda gas firm. The eight, who had lived in the ancient town of Chilca, had been buried with shells on their heads and had bags in which coca leaves could be kept. “It is an important find that gives us more information about the pre-Hispanic history of Chilca,” Camargo said.