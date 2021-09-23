World News Quick Take

Agencies





CROATIA

Identity of woman sought

Police have released a picture of a woman who they say speaks “perfect English,” but is unable to tell them who she is or how she came to be found on a jagged outcrop of rock off the island of Krk. News Web site 24Sata said that the woman, who appears to be in her 60s, was first spotted sitting on a rock in a bay by a fisher at 10am on Sunday. Worried that his boat might run aground, the fisher alerted police. An emergency rescue team had to abandon their vehicles and walk more than 3km to get to her. She had no documents or mobile phone. A local resident told 24Sata: “It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay, with terribly sharp rocks, literally like razors that will cut the rubber on the soles of your shoes.”

FRANCE

Bomber seeks shorter term

Carlos the Jackal, who was behind some of the biggest terror attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, is to attempt to have one of his three life sentences cut at a trial starting yesterday in Paris. The 71-year-old Venezuelan militant has been behind bars in France since his arrest in Sudan in 1994 after two decades on the run. “I am a professional revolutionary,” he told a French appeals court in 2018. A year earlier, a lower court had given him a third life sentence over a grenade attack at a store in the French capital in 1974 that killed two people and injured 34 others. In 2019, France’s top court of appeal ordered a new trial to reconsider his sentence. The trial is scheduled to last three days.

COSTA RICA

Trafficking ring busted

Authorities in Costa Rica and Panama on Tuesday said they detained more than 40 people suspected of operating a cross-country people trafficking organization that smuggled migrants to the US. The network mostly handled migrants from Asian and African countries, the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security said. Panamanian authorities carried out 35 raids and 21 arrests, while on Costa Rican soil 15 operations were reported in border municipalities and another 21 people were captured. An investigation that lasted more than a year revealed that the organization charged each migrant US$14,000 to US$25,000, the ministry said.

HAITI

African swine fever found

The country has recorded its first outbreak of African swine fever in 37 years, the World Organization for Animal Health said on Monday. An operation in Anse-a-Pitre, near the border with the Dominican Republic, registered an outbreak that began on Aug. 26, the organization said. The detection is “unfortunate,” but not surprising due to recent cases in the Dominican Republic, the US Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. Outbreaks on Hispaniola raise worries that African swine fever could spread to the US, which has never had an outbreak.

ARGENTINA

Fighter jet deal mulled

The country is looking at buying multipurpose fighter jets for up to US$664 million to safeguard its airspace, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the negotiations said that planes from China, the US, Russia, South Korea or Israel were being considered. The process “is in the technical-economic and financial evaluation stage of five alternatives,” the ministry said. The financing for the planned acquisition was outlined in a budget proposal that is to be voted on in the legislature in the coming weeks, it said.

NEW ZEALAND

Pair held over KFC order

Two men have been arrested after police said they found them with a trunk full of Kentucky Fried Chicken and more than US$100,000 in cash as they tried to cross the border into Auckland, despite a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The men were arrested after allegedly trying to flee from police. When their car was searched, police said they found a large quantity of KFC, as well as the cash. A strict lockdown has not allowed Auckland residents to order takeout food. Close examination of the evidence photographs revealed at least three buckets of chicken, up to 10 bottles of coleslaw and an undisclosed quantity of fries.

AUSTRALIA

Melbourne security boosted

Police yesterday fanned out across the center of Melbourne in a bid to keep a lid on a third day of protests over COVID-19 lockdown curbs. Protesters again gathered in groups roaming across city streets, but largely avoided clashes with busloads of police. “I’m not going to talk about the tactics we’ll deploy today,” Victoria Police Chief Shane Patton told reporters in Melbourne. “I want them to be completely unaware of what we’re going to do,” he added. By early afternoon, television footage showed several hundred protesters had gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance, a memorial near the city center honoring service in war, under the watch of police. “There have been a couple of arrests,” Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent told radio station 3AW.

SOUTH KOREA

Call for end of war repeated

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday addressed the UN General Assembly and repeated a call for a declaration to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War. “I once again urge the community of nations to mobilize its strengths for the end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon said in a speech to the annual gathering. “I propose that three parties of the two Koreas and the US — or four parties of the two Koreas, the US and China — come together and declare that the War on the Korean Peninsula is over,” he said.

INDIA

‘Children targeted’ for jabs

All children aged 12 or older are to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations from next month, when drugmaker Cadila Healthcare launches its ZyCoV-D product, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity. The world’s first DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D won emergency authorization from the country’s regulators last month. From next month, the company, better known as Zydus Cadila, is to produce 10 million doses per month. The vaccine is the only one approved for children in the country.

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban ask to address UN

The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at this week’s UN General Assembly meeting in New York City, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday. The UN Credentials Committee is to rule on the request, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the group “requesting to participate” in the high-level debate, Dujarric said, adding that the letter was dated the day before the session got under way. It was signed by Amir Khan Muttaqi as “minister of foreign affairs,” the spokesman said. The letter said that the Taliban had nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as the country’s permanent representative to the UN.