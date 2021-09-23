NASA is splitting its crewed spaceflight department into two separate bodies — one centered on big, future-oriented missions to the moon and Mars, the other on the International Space Station and other operations closer to Earth.
The reorganization, announced by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday, reflects an evolving relationship between private companies, such as SpaceX, that have increasingly commercialized rocket travel and the agency that had exercised a US monopoly over spaceflight for decades.
Nelson said that the shake-up was also spurred by a recent proliferation of flights and commercial investment in low-Earth orbit even as NASA steps up its development of deep-space aspirations.
Photo: Reuters
“Today is more than organizational change,” Nelson said at a news briefing. “It’s setting the stage for the next 20 years, it’s defining NASA’s future in a growing space economy.”
The move breaks up NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate into two separate branches.
Directorate Associate Administrator Kathy Leuders would keep her title as head of the new “Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate,” focusing on NASA’s most ambitious, long-term programs, such as plans to return astronauts to the moon under project Artemis, and eventual human exploration of Mars.
Retired directorate deputy associate administrator James Free, who played key roles in NASA’s space station, and commercial crew and cargo programs, would return to the agency as head of the new “Space Operations Mission Directorate.”
His branch would primarily oversee more routine launch and spaceflight activities, including missions involving the space station and privatization of low-Earth orbit, as well as sustaining lunar operations once those have been established.
“This approach with two areas focused on human spaceflight allows one mission directorate to operate in space while the other builds future space systems,” NASA said in a news release announcing the move.
The announcement came less than a week after SpaceX, which had already flown numerous astronaut missions and cargo payloads to the space station for NASA, launched the first all-civilian crew ever to reach orbit and returned them safely to Earth.
