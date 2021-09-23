Six Native American tribes on Tuesday sued Wisconsin to try to stop its planned gray wolf hunt in November, asserting that the hunt contravenes their treaty rights and endangers an animal they consider sacred.
The Chippewa tribes say that treaties give them rights to half of the wolf quota in territory they ceded to the US in the mid-1800s, but rather than hunt wolves, the tribes want to protect them.
The lawsuit comes three weeks after a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt and void a state law mandating annual hunts, arguing that the statutes do not give wildlife managers any leeway to consider population estimates.
Photo: AP
Hunters blew past their limit during a court-ordered hunt in February. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources set the quota at 119, but hunters killed 218 wolves in just four days, forcing an early end to the season.
Conservationists then deluged the department with requests to cancel this fall’s hunt out of concerns that it could devastate the wolf population.
Biologists at the department recommended setting the fall quota at 130, but the agency’s board last month set the kill limit at 300 animals.
Assuming the tribes claim their half, but do not hunt, the working quota for state-licensed hunters would likely be 150 wolves.
The lawsuit alleges that the board’s decision to set the quota at 300 was a deliberate move to nullify the tribes’ share and was not based on science.
The department’s latest estimates put Wisconsin’s wolf population at about 1,000.
Opponents say hunters probably killed at least one-quarter of the population if poaching is included.
“In our treaty rights, we’re supposed to share with the state 50-50 in our resources, and we’re feeling that we’re not getting our due diligence because of the slaughter of wolves in February,” Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians president John Johnson said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
The Ojibwe word for “wolf” is ma’iingan, and the indigenous people of the Great Lakes region often call themselves Anishinaabe. The wolf holds a sacred place in their creation story.
“To the Anishinaabe, the Ma’iingan are our brothers. The legends and stories tell us as brothers we walk hand in hand together. What happens to the Ma’iingan happens to humanity,” Marvin Defoe, an official and elder with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said in the statement.
The six tribes are represented by Earthjustice, which is one of several groups that are also suing the US government over then-US president Donald Trump’s decision in November last year to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the country stipulated in the US’ Endangered Species Act and return management authority to states.
Gray wolves in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan are considered part of the western Great Lakes population, which is managed separately from wolves in western states. The administration of US President Joe Biden on Wednesday last week said that federal protections might need to be restored for western wolves because Republican-backed state laws have made it much easier to kill the predators.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service’s initial determination that western wolves could again be imperiled launched a year-long biological review.
Dozens of tribes asked the Biden administration one day earlier to immediately enact emergency protections for gray wolves across the country, saying that states have become too aggressive in hunting the.
They asked Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to act quickly on an emergency petition they filed in May to relist the wolf as endangered or threatened.
Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the US due to the loss of a megacontract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the US,
Could delivering COVID-19 immunity directly to the nose — the area of the body via which it is mostly transmitted — help conquer the pandemic? The WHO says clinical trials are under way to evaluate eight nasal spray vaccines that target COVID-19. The most advanced effort so far by China’s Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy has completed phase 2 trials. “When the virus infects someone, it usually gets in through the nose,” said researcher Nathalie Mielcarek, who is working with the Lille Pasteur Institute to develop a nasal spray vaccine against whooping cough. “The
FREE-FOR-ALL CONTEST: Taro Kono’s popular support means that he ‘probably has the edge, but if he has a lead, it’s a very vulnerable one,’ an Asia expert said The campaign to become Japan’s next prime minister began yesterday, with four candidates vying for leadership of the ruling party in an unusually close race. In televised speeches, the candidates set out their priorities, from boosting Japan’s digital prowess to addressing the falling birthrate. Among them are two women hoping to lead a nation that has never had a female prime minister, although both are considered long shots. The race follows Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s shock announcement that he would not run for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Whoever the party picks in a Sept. 29 vote is to contest
PLANNING TO REOPEN: Amid 1,607 new COVID-19 cases, the country is making a shift away from lockdowns, acknowledging that outbreaks will happen Australia reported 1,607 new coronavirus cases yesterday as states and territories gradually shift from trying to eliminate outbreaks to living with the virus. Victoria, home to about a quarter of Australia’s 25 million people, recorded 507 cases as Premier Daniel Andrews said a weeks-long lockdown will end once 70 percent of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated, whether or not there are new cases. Andrews said the state might reach that vaccination threshold around Oct. 26. About 43 percent of Victorians have been fully vaccinated, 46 percent nationwide. “We will do so cautiously, but make no mistake, we are opening this place