Wisconsin sued over planned wolf hunt

Six Native American tribes on Tuesday sued Wisconsin to try to stop its planned gray wolf hunt in November, asserting that the hunt contravenes their treaty rights and endangers an animal they consider sacred.

The Chippewa tribes say that treaties give them rights to half of the wolf quota in territory they ceded to the US in the mid-1800s, but rather than hunt wolves, the tribes want to protect them.

The lawsuit comes three weeks after a coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued to stop Wisconsin’s wolf hunt and void a state law mandating annual hunts, arguing that the statutes do not give wildlife managers any leeway to consider population estimates.

A pack of gray wolves roams the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area in northeast Oregon on Feb. 1, 2017. Photo: AP

Hunters blew past their limit during a court-ordered hunt in February. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources set the quota at 119, but hunters killed 218 wolves in just four days, forcing an early end to the season.

Conservationists then deluged the department with requests to cancel this fall’s hunt out of concerns that it could devastate the wolf population.

Biologists at the department recommended setting the fall quota at 130, but the agency’s board last month set the kill limit at 300 animals.

Assuming the tribes claim their half, but do not hunt, the working quota for state-licensed hunters would likely be 150 wolves.

The lawsuit alleges that the board’s decision to set the quota at 300 was a deliberate move to nullify the tribes’ share and was not based on science.

The department’s latest estimates put Wisconsin’s wolf population at about 1,000.

Opponents say hunters probably killed at least one-quarter of the population if poaching is included.

“In our treaty rights, we’re supposed to share with the state 50-50 in our resources, and we’re feeling that we’re not getting our due diligence because of the slaughter of wolves in February,” Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians president John Johnson said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

The Ojibwe word for “wolf” is ma’iingan, and the indigenous people of the Great Lakes region often call themselves Anishinaabe. The wolf holds a sacred place in their creation story.

“To the Anishinaabe, the Ma’iingan are our brothers. The legends and stories tell us as brothers we walk hand in hand together. What happens to the Ma’iingan happens to humanity,” Marvin Defoe, an official and elder with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said in the statement.

The six tribes are represented by Earthjustice, which is one of several groups that are also suing the US government over then-US president Donald Trump’s decision in November last year to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the country stipulated in the US’ Endangered Species Act and return management authority to states.

Gray wolves in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan are considered part of the western Great Lakes population, which is managed separately from wolves in western states. The administration of US President Joe Biden on Wednesday last week said that federal protections might need to be restored for western wolves because Republican-backed state laws have made it much easier to kill the predators.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service’s initial determination that western wolves could again be imperiled launched a year-long biological review.

Dozens of tribes asked the Biden administration one day earlier to immediately enact emergency protections for gray wolves across the country, saying that states have become too aggressive in hunting the.

They asked Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to act quickly on an emergency petition they filed in May to relist the wolf as endangered or threatened.